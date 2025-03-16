What is the oldest people in Spain?

In Spain The corners with centuries of history behind them. Cities like Cádiz, Lugo or Mérida They presume a past millenarybut there is a small town in the province of Palencia that holds a unique title: the first documented municipality in the history of the country.

It’s about Brañoseraa town located in Lto Palencia Mountain whose origin dates back to the ninth century, when it was officially established as a community with their own rights.

The birth of Brañosera, a historic milestone

To understand the relevance of this municipality, you have to Go back until 824when Count Munio Núñez and his wife Argilo granted Brañosera The first Puebla letter in Spain.

This document, considered the germ of municipalism in the Peninsula, regulated the organization of settlement and granted its inhabitants certain privileges. That event marked a turning point in the history of the territory, establishing an administrative model that would later be replicated in other regions.

Although today Brañera belongs to Castilla y Leónin its origins it was part of the Kingdom of Asturiaswhich in the ninth century boosted the repopulation of uninhabited lands after Muslim expansion. Thus, this town was born with a strategic purpose: to consolidate the Christian presence in the area and facilitate the settlement of new families.

A municipality with pioneer rights

What he did to Special brañera was not just his agebut the Rights and Freedom System which was granted to its inhabitants. Thanks to the Puebla letterthe inhabitants had access to communal lands, were exempt from some taxes and could take advantage of natural resources without restrictions.

In addition, rules were established to guarantee the coexistence and protection of the territory. This model laid the foundations for the organization of future municipalities in Spain and served as a reference for the expansion of the feudal system in the Peninsula.

History and nature in a privileged environment

Despite its small size, Brañosta keeps her historical identity alive. Its streets and constructions retain the charm of a medieval past, and the municipality actively participates in the promotion of its legacy. Visitors can see a reproduction of the Original Puebla Letteras well as traveling hiking trails through the spectacular Palencia mountain, a natural enclave that offers landscapes of great beauty.

Every year, the town celebrates commemorative events that remember its importance in the history of Spanish municipalism. So, Brañosera is not just the oldest people Documented from Spain, but also a symbol of the political and social evolution of the country.