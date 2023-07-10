One of the films that will cause people to talk this year is “Oppenheimer”, a film production written and directed by Christopher Nolan. This work is based on the theoretical physicist who was the father of the atomic bomb due to his work on the Manhattan Project. Find out in this note who will act and when this American film can be seen in theaters in Peru and Latin America.

When does “Oppenheimer” premiere in Peru?

This tape that deals with the scientist J.Robert Oppenheimerplayed by Cillian Murphy, will be in Peruvian theaters this Thursday, July 20, 2023, just one day before its premiere in USA, which will be on Friday the 21st. Without a doubt, the date represents a great challenge for Oppenheimer, taking into account that Barbie will be released on that day, a highly anticipated production. Thus, he will have to fight side by side to be the highest grossing film of the month, if not of the year.

Where to see “Oppenheimer”?

This film of oppenheimer It will soon be available on the best-known and used streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Repelis and others. It could take months for it to be included in these spaces.

How long will “Oppenheimer” last?

This new film also stands out for being very extensive, so you won’t be able to miss a single detail. Clocking in at 2 hours and 49 minutes, it is the longest running film Christopher Nolan has ever made, according to a statement he made to total films. “It’s a little longer than the longest I’ve done so far. It’s close to 3 hours,” said the director. Another title that had a similar duration was “Interstellar”.

Who is in “Oppenheimer” and what roles do they play?

Cillian Murphy (J. Robert Oppenheimer)

Emily Blunt (Katherine Oppenheimer)

Matt Damon (Leslie Groves)

Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss)

Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock)

Rami Malek (David Hill)

Benny Safdie (Edward Teller)

Josh Hartnett (Ernest Lawrence)

Casey Affleck (Boris Pash)

Michael Angarano as Robert Serber

Dylan Arnold (Frank Oppenheimer)

Josh Peck (Kenneth Bainbridge)

Devon Bostick (Seth Neddermeyer)

Matthias Schweighofer (Werner Heisenberg)

Christopher Denham (Klaus Fuchs)

Danny Deferrari (Enrico Fermi)

Guy Burnett (George Entelton)

Emma Dumont (Jackie Oppenheimer)

Gustaf Skarsgard (Hans Bethe)

Trond Fausa Aurvag (George Kistiakowsky)

Gary Oldman (Harry Truman)

Olivia Thirlby as Lilli Hornig

Tom Conti (Albert Einstein)

