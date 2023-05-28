Contrary to what one might think, In Mexico there is not, as such, an official language, in the sense that nowhere in the Mexican Constitution does it establish that a single language has an official character in the Mexican Republic.

As we mentioned before, although it is true that the vast majority of the almost 130 million Mexican citizens speak Spanish, in the Mgan Charter, unlike other countries, this romance languagebrought by the Spanish centuries ago to America, the official distinction.

It is so, despite the fact that the vast majority of documents and other official texts of the government and dependencies of all Mexican levels are issued in Spanishthere is not a single place in the Mexican Constitution where there is talk about its official status or its use.

On the contrary, thanks to the many reforms that have been carried out over the years, Mexico has been recognized as a multilingual countrythat is, where multiple and highly varied languages ​​are spoken.

In fact, the official website of the Government of Mexico highlights that, currently, our country has the distinction of being the second in Latin America with the most native languagesIn other words, it preserves, despite the passing of the years, a good part of the languages ​​spoken by the native peoples of the continent before the arrival of the Spanish and other European countries.

To date, according to official data, A total of 69 languages ​​are spoken throughout the national territory, 68 of these being indigenous languages.which speaks, of course, at the same time of the great cultural diversity of the Aztec nation.

“According to the 2015 Intercensal Survey of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), more than 25 million people in our country recognize themselves as indigenous, but only 7.4 million, representing 6.5 percent of the total population of Mexico, speak some indigenous language”, details the Mexican government on its official website.