Real Madrid has prevailed with authority in England and leaves the Champions League round of 16 tie on track. Liverpool’s great start left Ancelotti’s men confused and with a 2-0 down that seemed like it could be more, but the stars of Real Madrid came out when they most needed it. The great Amancio Amaro has received a nice tribute from the players, but now there are two weeks for the whites in which all the titles of the season will be played.
Now Ancelotti’s men don’t have time to relax and what could be the hardest two weeks of the season begins. This same Sunday, Atlético de Madrid arrives at the Santiago Bernabéu to play the third derby of the season, the first two being for the whites. It is a mandatory match for Real Madrid if they want to continue in the fight for the league title but it comes at a difficult time.
On Thursday, March 2, another Spanish giant arrives to seek a place in the final of the Copa del Rey. FC Barcelona travels to Madrid for the first leg of the cup semifinal after winning the last classic in a convincing way to win the Spanish Super Cup. Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao await on the other side of the table, so we are facing what could be called an early final.
With these two games resolved, Real Madrid then travels to Seville for the League match against Betis, which will be played on March 5. Once again, a tough rival who can hurt the whites’ options in the competition. And for the first time in recent weeks, Madrid repeats the competition and will play on the 11th against Espanyol at home, thus closing the fifth game in 14 days, also setting their sights on the Champions League return on the 15th.
