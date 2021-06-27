The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, was at the forefront of the future King of Jordan at Baghdad Airport.

After Abdullah II and Saleh witnessed the protocol ceremonies at the airport, they chatted in one of the airport halls.

The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, had arrived earlier in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where he was received by Saleh and then the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi.

This is the first visit of an Egyptian president to Iraq in more than 30 years.

The expected tripartite summit comes in implementation of what was agreed upon at the summit last August in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in which the three leaders participated.

Observers expect that the “New Levant” project and the economic and investment opportunities it provides will be at the top of the summit’s agenda.

Al-Kazemi had launched the term “the new Levant”, for the first time, stressing that it is an economic project on the European model, which brings together Cairo and Baghdad, and Amman joined it, to form a regional bloc capable of facing challenges.

And the idea of ​​the “new Levant” is not a product of the moment, but rather was raised during the term of former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, but he faced obstacles, before the Al-Kazemi government sought to complete the work in it because of its economic gains