One of the most visited countries in the world is USAHence, many people are on the waiting list waiting for the US visa to be approved by the authorities of that nation on the American continent.

In this sense, it has recently been announced that all those who want to apply for a United States tourist visa must comply with a new requirement from this month of June 2023, or more precisely from the end of May.

The new requirement for the US visa, which came into effect as of last May 2023, was the increase in the price of the document that makes it possible for foreigners to enter the United States.

It was last March of this year when the US Department of State announced that, as of the penultimate day of May, they would be applying New Rates for the visa.

The increases, according to what was reported, would be applying to tourist, student and work visaswhich means that more must be paid for this document required by the authorities of the North American nation.

It should be noted that the new prices for the different types of US visas will be applied to Mexican applicants over 15 years of age, making it clear that no changes have yet been made to the documents for infants.

Thus, as of May 30, 2023, the prices of US visas are as follows:

*Tourist and business visa (B1/B2): 185 dollars (3 thousand 217 Mexican pesos, at the exchange rate of this day)

*Student visa: 185 dollars (3 thousand 217 Mexican pesos, at the exchange rate of this day)

*Work visa based on petition (H, L, O, P and Q): 205 dollars (3 thousand 564 Mexican pesos, at the exchange rate of this day)

*Visa for religious professions: 205 dollars (3 thousand 564 Mexican pesos, at the exchange rate of this day)

*Visa E for traders and investors: 315 dollars (5 thousand 477 Mexican pesos, at the exchange rate of this day)

It should be borne in mind that the above prices apply to all United States consulates and embassies in Mexico. In addition, the rest of the US visas will not have increases.