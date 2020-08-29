Researchers have studied the results of previously published work on the drug. They confirm that research conducted so far has not revealed any efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in treating patients suffering from Covid-19.

It is a well-known old medicine used against malaria or lupus. But since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, thehydroxychloroquine has become the subject of heated debates within the scientific community, in the media and on social networks. Professor Didier Raoult claims to have demonstrated in his IHU in Marseille the effectiveness of treatment against the coronavirus. The American and Brazilian presidents, Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, have praised the merits of the molecule, urging their fellow citizens to take it. Prescriptions even jumped 86% in one month in the United States, according to a study (article in English and paying) published in the review Jama beginning of July.

But does hydroxychloroquine, combined or not with an antibiotic, azithromycin, allow, as its defenders claim, to save lives in the face of the coronavirus when it is prescribed as a treatment? A new study (article in English), published Wednesday August 26 in the review Clinical Microbiology and Infection, official journal of the European Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, intends to provide a definitive answer.

How was this study done?

This is a meta-analysis: a large-scale study that examines the findings of other scientific studies. Researchers from Inserm, the University of Lausanne and that of Neuchâtel began their investigations in mid-April, explains to franceinfo one of the authors, Thibault Fiolet, doctoral student in public health at the University of Paris-Saclay and member of Inserm. “We searched the databases of scientific publications. We entered the keywords: hydroxychloroquine, Covid-19, mortality … We obtained 839 results”, exposes the scientist.

The authors then eliminated the 254 duplicates (the same article can be published on several platforms) and operated a drastic sorting. “We read the titles and excerpts of all these articles, and we came up with 29 articles that met our inclusion criteria, namely that they dealt with mortality in hospitalized patients on hydroxychloroquine., whether or not in combination with azithromycin, compared to control groups “, details Thibault Fiolet.

Among these 29 studies, 25, known as “observational”, retrospectively observe the effects of a treatment on a sample of patients. Three relate to randomized controlled clinical trials (including Recovery, in the United Kingdom) which test a drug on a group of patients composed for the occasion. Finally, another focuses on a non-randomized trial. The analysis covers a total of 11,932 patients on hydroxychloroquine only, 8,081 on hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, and 12,930 in the control group.

What are his conclusions?

Analysis of all the studies shows that mortality in patients hospitalized on hydroxychloroquine is lower (-17%) than in the control groups. But if we focus on randomized studies, the mortality of patients on hydroxychloroquine is slightly higher (+ 9%) than that of people in the control group.

Thibault Fiolet underlines that these two results “are not statistically significant”, taking into account their too small deviation from the reference value. These observations therefore lead them to the conclusion that the sole taking ofHydroxychloroquine has no noticeable effect on patient mortality: it certainly does not increase it, but it does not decrease it either.

For hydroxychloroquine alone: ​​RR = mortality risk ratio in the HCQ group divided by that of the control group = 0.83 [0.65-1.06] not significant There is no association between HCQ and an increase or decrease in COVID-19 mortality pic.twitter.com/8TiJvY7o9L – Thibault Fiolet (@T_Fiolet) August 27, 2020

The meta-analysis, however, confirms the deleterious effect of a treatment combining hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. This is associated with a 27% higher risk of mortality in treated patients compared to the control group.

After addition of azithromycin, RR = 1.27 [1.04-1.54] There is an increase in the relative risk of mortality of + 27% in the HCQ + AZI group compared to the control group Comparing this 27% increase to the baseline risk of hospital COVID-19 mortality of 26% in the UK pic.twitter.com/404dIf8JSC – Thibault Fiolet (@T_Fiolet) August 27, 2020

Are these results surprising?

The researchers point out that their findings “confirm the preliminary results of several observational studies which have shown that the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin may increase the risk of acute and potentially fatal cardiovascular events”. From April, theFrench drug agency (ANSM) has indeed warned against the cardiac risks associated with this combination.

In view of “large number of studies which evaluated hydroxychloroquine alone or in combination” and the conclusions of their meta-analysis on this work, the authors estimate “unlikely at this stage that efficacy will emerge one day” treatment against Covid-19 based on hydroxychloroquine. And the researchers decide: “Our results suggest that there is no need for further studies evaluating these molecules.” The large randomized clinical trials (Solidarity, led by the World Health Organization, and Discovery, at European level) have both stopped their research on hydroxychloroquine, given the initial inconclusive results.

The provisional results of Solidarity certainly do not provide “no strong evidence of increased mortality” patients under hydroxychloroquine compared to the control groups, but above all they show that hydroxychloroquine only causes “little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, compared to standard care”, wrote the WHO in July, justifying its decision.

What does this study tell us about Covid-19 research?

A meta-analysis provides a precise idea of ​​the state of scientific knowledge produced by researchers on a subject. “One of the interests is to take into account all the studies produced on a subject. Those for, like those against”, points out Thibault Fiolet. But a meta-analysis also consists in evaluating the quality of the studies carried out, using statistical tools. This gives the opportunity “to rank them against each other, and see which ones are the most solid”, comments the researcher.

To this end, researchers scrutinize the “biases” of the studies. “One of the most common occurs when the treatment group and the control group are not comparable. For example, when patients in the control group are older than those on treatment.”, and therefore more likely to develop a severe or even fatal form of the disease. “Or when they receive treatments other than that studied. In this case, this imbalance is a factor of confusion: we do not really know if the result is due to the imbalance between the two groups or not”, highlighted Thibault Fiolet.

“We note that the observational studies are of lower quality [que les essais randomisés], and with different groups regarding risk and severity factors, therefore with bias “, summarizes Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, doctoral student in public health at Imperial College London, affiliated with Inserm, and co-author of the study. “We observe a strong tendency to have control groups in which the state of health of the patients is more severe than the treated group, as is the case in the studies of the IHU of Marseille. There are more men. , more elderly patients, more comorbidities, etc. “

“The second bias encountered is the ‘positive’ observational studies (those which show an effect), which have a favorable publication bias”, continues Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, commenting: “It is easier to post something that suggests an effect of the treatment than something that shows no effect. “ The studies presenting too important biases, called “critical”, were excluded. The work of Didier Raoult’s team at the IHU in Marseille has thus been put aside. “If we combine studies with many biases, we inevitably have a biased result”, notes Thibault Fiolet.

Overall, what we found, and which is very interesting, is that the better the quality the studies, the clearer it was that hydroxychloroquine was ineffective.Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, co-author of the studyto franceinfo

Dominique Costagliola, research director at Inserm and member of the Academy of Sciences, salutes the seriousness of the work carried out. “They clearly explain their search strategy and the grids they use to assess the risk of bias in studies. This is the Cochrane methodology, recognized for doing this type of study. They filed their protocol as it should be. They do not include studies at risk of critical bias, which is recommended. But in the appendix, we still have the results that are obtained if we include these studies. We really have everything we need to be able to judge the relevance of what is done and the results. “

“You can definitely see that well-done observational studies don’t find things very different from clinical trials.”, she notes. Conversely, notes the epidemiologist, “when we have studies with critical biases, we find more favorable things, and that’s the problem.”