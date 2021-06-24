This came in a post published by the “Tik Tok” application, via the Internet: “We are excited to expand the services of (jumps) To cover new areas, and we are looking forward to how users can benefit from its features.”

“Anyone will be able to apply to test this feature now, but the evaluations will be based on the benefit that the apps attached to the videos will provide to users,” she added.

The new feature enablesjumps) Users can embed applets in their videos so that these apps are related to the topic of the published video.

And technical sites explained that the “new feature” enables users to attach a video clip with a link to a small application on this topic, and video viewers will be able to click on the link to access the application.

The organizers of the “Tik Tok” application indicated that the feature is currently being tested by a limited group of content makers around the world, and it is assumed that it will be available to all users upon completion of its testing.