The FBI and the Department of Justice have obtained new evidence that suggests that the former president of Donald Trump (2017-2021) could be accused of obstruction of justice in the case of classified documents They were found in his mansion in Florida.

As reported this Sunday by The Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the judicial process, the new tests are messages and emails of a former Trump adviser who have come into the hands of the prosecution.

The Department of Justice is investigating the handling of thousands of official documents, including some 300 classified documents, which were removed from the White House at the end of Trump’s term in January 2021 and which were found by FBI agents last August during a search in his mansion in Mar-a-Lago (Florida).

In charge of this investigation is the special prosecutor Jack Smith, who was appointed to the position in November by the US Attorney General, Merrick Garland, with the aim of making the investigations independent, since Trump had announced that he will run for the Republican nomination to be the candidate of that party in the 2024 presidential elections.

The investigation into the classified documents is just one of four of a criminal nature that Trump has open. The former president has been indicted by a New York grand jury for the payment he made during the 2016 election campaign to a porn actress so that she would not reveal a sexual encounter that allegedly occurred 10 years earlier.

On Tuesday he will have to appear before a judge for that cause. Trump is also being investigated by Smith, the aforementioned special prosecutor, for his possible involvement in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Lastly, the former president is coming under scrutiny from Georgia prosecutors for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state. In parallel, Trump also has several civil proceedings open.

For example, the writer E. Jean Carroll has filed two civil lawsuits against her, one for defamation and the other for a rape that allegedly occurred in the dressing rooms of the Bergdorf Goodman store on Fifth Avenue in the mid-1990s. 1990

He will speak to his followers

Trump will deliver a statement late in the day at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, South Florida, next Tuesday.

The former president released a call to the media this Sunday detailing that he will deliver a speech at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, at 8:15 p.m.

The statement does not detail what issues Trump will speak about in Florida or whether the statement will take place upon his return from New York, where that day some media indicate that he has an appointment with the judge scheduled at 2:15 local time.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON With information from Efe and AFP

