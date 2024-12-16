A few weeks ago, Ebro announced its return to automobile production after more than three decades missing from the Spanish market. It was last November 23 when it held the presentation ceremony for its factory in the Barcelona Free Trade Zone, the former Nissan factory in Spain.

During his launch, Ebro also announced his agreement with the Chinese firm Chery to manufacture cars at the Barcelona plant, as well as renewing the Spanish brand. presented the two models that will hit the market next year, the S800 and the S700the latter has already started production.

What features does the Ebro S700 have?

This model will have two types of motorization. The first will be a hybrid that will combine a 1.5 TGDI DHT gasoline engine with another permanent magnet electric engine and will be able to generate up to 347 HP of power, as well as the electric mode will have up to 90 km of autonomy.

The second will be a 1.6 TGDI DCT gasoline engine which will have 147 HP. On the other hand, the S700 is characterized by being an SUV that is 4.51 meters long by 1.86 m wide, and has a large 626-liter trunk. In addition, it also has six airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

How much will Ebro’s new car cost?

The Ebro S700 on the front. EBRO

According to the website of the Spanish firm, The S700 will hit the Spanish market starting at 27,900 euros in its Luxury versionLikewise, hybrid motorization may benefit from the aid granted by the Government of Spain through the MOVES Plan.

On the other hand, from Ebro they have specified that They are going to open several dealerships where you can buy the S700, The first of them will be located in Barcelona, ​​and it intends for three other stores to come into operation in Madrid before 2025.





What is the history of the Ebro brand?

The company was founded in 1954 by Motor Ibérica SA, after the nationalization of the Ford factories in Spain. In its beginnings, Ebro dedicated itself to the manufacture of agricultural vehicles and truckshighlighting its C-153 model, which was launched on the market in 1966. Starting in 1967, the company established agreements with manufacturers such as Alfa Romeo, Perkins and Jeep, which allowed it to incorporate improvements in its engines. That same year it presented the Ebro F-100 van.

During the 70s, Ebro expanded its catalog with new models, such as the F-108 van and the F-260 truck. Finally, in 1981, Nissan Motor acquired 55% of Ebro’s capital, and in 1985 it took full control of Ebro and Motor Ibérica, which marked the brand’s departure from the market until its recent return.