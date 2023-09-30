The goodbye tour The Daredevils has achieved good acceptance by the public, since it was announced that the musical duet opened a fifth date in the Mexico City Arenawhich has achieved reactions of all kinds, since desperate fans asked for it at every moment.

And Los Temerarios sold out four dates in a row from February 14 to 17, 2024, that’s why they opened a new one for this 18which generated a lot of happiness from their fans, who want to see them to hear hits like Enamorado de ti or Eres undream.

For those who don’t know, The Daredevils They have already started their goodbye tour and it has been very well received in various cities where they have achieved a full house, and they have also shared with their fans the reactions they have had when seeing them in concert.

“It was a joy to see them together for the last time”, “Their songs will always live in our hearts, music would not be the same without Los Temerarios, thank you very much for leaving all your love on stage”, “My dream of seeing you live It was yesterday. Thank you for your beautiful songs and for creating beautiful memories in me from my childhood,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that many fans have also told the group that they should not separate, as they assure that their music continues to give more to the new generations.

