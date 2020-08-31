Scientists said they found a mutated strain of the new coronavirus in Indonesia. It is called D614G and is probably more contagious. Told Reuters Deputy Director of the Jakarta-based Institute of Molecular Biology. Eikmana Heravati Sudoyo…

According to the researcher, the virus strain was found as a result of genome sequencing (a method that allows you to determine the presence of mutations in DNA) samples collected by the institute.

When did the new coronavirus strain appear?

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the mutation was discovered back in February. D614G was found in samples from patients in Europe and America, as well as Singapore and Malaysia, neighboring Indonesia.

What are the differences between the D614G strain?

Syahrizal Sharif epidemiologist from the University of Indonesia claims that by the end of the year the number of people infected in the country may rise to 500 thousand people. According to the Ministry of Health, 172,053 cases of the disease were recorded in the country, 7,343 people died. On Sunday, August 30, 2,858 new infections were detected in Indonesia. This is below the record 3,308 cases recorded the day before, but above the daily average over the past month.

“The situation is serious <...> Now the transmission of the virus is out of control,” Syahrizal Sharif said. The specialist added that detecting new infections could be faster if laboratories were able to process more samples daily.

As the newspaper Jakarta Post draws attention, the D614G strain has not been previously detected in Indonesia, but in neighboring Malaysia it was registered in mid-August. According to research carried out at the Eikman Institute, the transmission rate of the D614G strain in laboratory conditions is 10 times higher than that of the original strain of the new coronavirus, which was discovered in Wuhan (PRC) at the beginning of the pandemic.

Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology. Eikman Amin Soebandrio In an interview with The newspaper, he said that, according to preliminary data, about 40% of all people infected in the country are infected with the D614G strain. The scientist says that with the presence of D614G, the transmission of the virus is faster.

However, based only on laboratory studies, it cannot be ascertained how fast the virus is spreading in the human population. In addition, it is not yet known whether D614G causes a more severe course of the disease, scientists say.