Social Security explains on its website what comprehensive benefit certificates consist of. They are documents with information on the benefits received by an individual. There are several types and Social Security issues them so that the applicant can have proof of their situation for the purposes of receiving a benefit.

In the case of the negative pension certificate, it is a document that proves that no pension is being received on account of Social Security. This certificate is issued by the Registry of Public Social Benefits and in some administrations it will be necessary to present it to carry out different procedures, such as requesting unemployment benefits.

The negative pension certificate is aimed at those people who do not have a recognized benefit from the Social Security system or from an entity outside the system, integrated into the Registry of Public Social Benefits. As explained on its website, you can obtain a certificate of not having recognized any benefit from the Social Security system, or any other economic benefit from the Registry of Public Social Benefits.

How to request the negative pension certificate



The negative pension certificate can be obtained through the Social Security electronic headquarters, in the Virtual Office enabled to carry out procedures. It will be necessary to identify yourself with a Permanent Cl@ve or Pin, via SMS or with an electronic ID.

You can obtain the comprehensive certificate of benefits to obtain in a single document, the following certificates, according to the information available to the interested party’s Social Security:

– Summary certificate of benefits.

– Breakdown certificate of benefits.

– Certificate of benefits without amounts.

– Personal income tax certificate.

– Pension revaluation certificate.

– Certificate of low or suspended pensions.

– Negative pension certificate.

– Certificate for beneficiaries of deductions.

Once downloaded, you can save or print all or the certificate you need. Once inside, you must look for the section where the benefits received appear. In the ‘Citizens’ section you can access the different certificates to issue them automatically. You can also go in person to the Social Security offices, requesting an appointment.

Once identified, you can obtain the certificate by clicking on the ‘Non-pensioner certificate’ link. You must have the necessary software to download/print the certificate. According to the Social Security page, it is not necessary to provide any additional documents for processing.