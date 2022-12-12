“LOVE THE BALL ABOVE EVERYTHING, HONOR THE FATHER TEAM AND THE MOTHER SELECTION, AND SANCTIFY THE 90-MINUTE PARTIES”. THE SPORTS EDITOR OF EL TIEMPO SET UP THE TASK OF DISCIPRING WHY THE PLANET STOPS AND OVERFLOWS WITH THE WORLD CUP; HE REVIEWED THE BRITISH ENCYCLOPEDIA, FOUND A MEMORABLE SENTENCE BY JULIO RIBEYRO, REMEMBERED AN OLD SODA TROPHY WITH BREAD IN A NEIGHBORHOOD STORE AND, IN AN INSTANT OF LUCIDITY, DISCOVERED THE MYSTERIOUS NATIONALITY OF GOD HIMSELF.

“God is Colombian” the announcer yells as a long, shrill goal detonates in his throat. But, also, and at the same time, another announcer from another country bursts out in his howl that “God is Argentine” and another, further on, grows hoarse by howling that “God is German” and that one, then, bellows that “God is Cameroonian.” ” and one more, like all the others, explodes in a thousand-decibel shriek because “God is…” and so on.

It may well happen right now in the press box of one of the stadiums in which this C is disputed.Cup World Cup Qatar 2022one of those giant cathedrals of grass and lime in which the soccer god equals humans in his commandments to love the ball above all things, honor the father team and the mother team, and sanctify 90-minute parties.

Soccer is, perhaps, the very expression of humanity matched. A true miracle that multiplies passes and goals in a humanity hungry for meaning and emotions.

To explain his magnetism, his magic, his passionate addiction, his religiosity of rituals and symbols, there are as many reasons as knowledge: the sublimation of sex, the theatricality of war, the defense of the territory and the colors of the flag, the protection in clan of the herd, identity as a reason for being, the cult sustained in faith by a team and its deities…

In short: in each of the 32 volumes of the Encyclopedia Britannica there are surely at least two basic and social sciences that explain the hypnotic fascination caused by a ball bouncing from foot to foot until the goal.

Poetry is life itself and vice versa. For this reason, soccer is verse and word that reflects life with all its paradox, with all its contradiction. The greatest beauty of soccer is that it imitates and reflects it in a dramatic and devastating way; it reveals the values ​​and defects of a society, of each person. That is why in each game, in each dribble or save, in each shot off the post

and in each goal, God, who is everywhere, is from everywhere.

The ball counts and transcribes existence. Dance with her in her choreography of tactics and strategy like in Swan Lake and the torn look in the black and white of Guernica. “Football is the gesture at the service of beauty,” Marcelo Bielsa, a famous Argentine coach who is called ‘crazy’, once said. It is the art that interprets and recreates reality and feelings.

They say from the University of California, in Berkeley (United States), that in human beings there are five categories of emotions: happiness, sadness, anger, surprise, fear and disgust, with “27 different dimensions”: admiration, adoration, aesthetic appreciation. amusement, anxiety, amazement, discomfort, boredom, calm, confusion, longing, aversion, pain, rapture, envy, excitement, fear, horror, interest, joy, nostalgia, romance, sadness, satisfaction, desire, sympathy, and triumph. Soccer is fertile ground for emotions and passions. They all fit, none is too much.

But football dribbles libraries and universities, goes beyond the limits of the field of theoretical essays and becomes a time machine that for 90 minutes returns us to childhood with dirty knees and two-sack goals; to the team from the block with the smell of wet grass or dry earth, to that end of soda with bread to drink victory and bite defeat.

It returns us to our little hand in the warm hand of the father or uncle who takes you to the races to the stadium “because the hymns are about to sound”, while the huge temple of grandstands, the immense ocean open up to our wide-open eyes and green of the field and the heroes in shorts and joggers willing to write their odyssey.

Soccer is, in essence, that goal against which made us understand that dad was not Superman but just another mortal, fragile, who breaks like anyone else. Soccer gives us that first conscious childish emptiness to understand that life is life through death. The Peruvian storyteller Julio Ramón Ribeyro said well: “Whoever has not felt sadness in football knows nothing about sadness.”

Because football, as seen now in the stands in Qatar, is the huge celebratory hug with that intimate stranger, with that other who is not me, but who is like me, with another life in the same color.

Football, more than the endless pleasure of playing it, explaining it or studying it, is that collection of moments, it is the album of the past and loved ones. The match exists in everyone’s memory: that great goal from the Chilean kick that made none of the group go to class that day to get drunk with joy, or the own goal with which they made fun of each other, of us, for months, or the return home with his head bowed and the flag between his legs.

But it is also, and fundamentally, the endless talk with which all of us without any distinction take ownership of football, the team and the game that is not ours, but that is very much mine and very much yours; dialogue and debate to imagine the game, celebrate the victory or explain the defeat.

The writer and journalist John Carling once told me: “To say that football is not important is idiotic. Humanity needs it for its joy, its consolation, its refuge and, mainly, as a topic of conversation”. The latter is essential. Talk, share, be a part! “Conversation allows us to take positions, express opinions, predict solutions,” says Umberto Eco.

Thus, equal, as never before, the 5,000 million people with an audience calculated by television on the planet that this World Cup in Qatar has, we are the same in Bogotá or in Istanbul, in Doha or in New York, in London or Manila, we are identical and We talk and we remember and we go back to our childhood and we bring back memories and we create new moments and we pray that our team wins in this unique and round passion of goal.

