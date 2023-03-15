“At the bottom there is room” is a series that has introduced us to different characters throughout its 10 seasons. Some faces were already known for their participation in other series or movies. However, one that reappeared on television after years was that of the person who gives life to the shaman. Rosendo Malqui.

This character has undoubtedly generated laughter among viewers on different occasions due to his scenes and dialogues. His friendship with Doña Nelly led him to do unimaginable things. Besides, He has not only developed as a shaman, but also as a lawyer in the American TV series.

It should be noted that the appearance of this charismatic character in the national production occurred from the first season.

Who gives life to the shaman Rosendo Malqui?

Rosendo Malqui, who was born in Huamanga, is played by comedian Hector Jimenez, who also worked as a teacher and dancer of folk dances. He was director of the Vale un Peru ballet.

During the 70s, he worked with Tulio Loza (Nemesio Chupaca). Years later, she participated in the program “Risas y salsa” along with Adolfo Chuiman and Amparo Brambilla, who are also part of the series as Peter and Vanessa, “Teresita’s” aunt.

The actor is currently 73 years old. Photo: Capture of America TV

The time the “AFHS” shaman acted as Charo and Reina’s lawyer

A remembered scene from “At the bottom there is room” is that of the shaman Rosendo Malqui acting as a defense for Charo and Reina Pachas. In this, it is seen how the friend of the gonzales he tries to defend them in front of a policeman, who asks him to help him make an appointment with his colleague Ester after hearing that he is the best shaman in Lima and that he baths with flowers, ties and unties.

After asking for his Bar Association number, the PNP agent finally discovers that he was an impostor and the shaman ends up in jail along with his clients. Joel Gonzales can’t believe it and decides to contact Francesca Maldini, the ‘Noni’to help them.