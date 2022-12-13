Jesus Malverde is what is the name of the saint of drug traffickers. Like other figures who become popular, there is a lot of legend in what is known about him. What is a fact is that for several years he has been recognized as the saint of drug traffickers, although not only they venerate him, since his cult has spread to other population strata, even when the church does not consider him a saint. .

Who was Jesús Malverde, what is the name of the saint of drug traffickers?

We already explained that the figure of Malverde is surrounded by legend, and this causes the truth to be hidden or lost. It is possible to ensure that he was a bandit of Sinaloan origin, whose birth name was probably Jesús Juárez Mazo, and the surname by which he is now known was a nickname that he later acquired.

He lived at the beginning of the 20th century, during the last years of the Porfiriato. Popular belief states that he was some kind of Mexican Robin Hoodsince being born in poverty and having to serve the rich landowners, he decided to start assaulting them to distribute the loot earned with his townspeople.

when we ask what is the name of the saint of drug traffickers and we come across the attractive name of Jesús Malverde, we believe we find a reference to the well-known plant, but the true origin of the nickname is another. Actually, it refers to the way he acted: he hid among the green vegetation of the mountains before and after assaulting the landowners. It was a “green evil”.

According to legend it was May 3, 1909 when the bandit was captured. To date, there is no consensus on how malverde died, there are those who affirm that he was wounded by a bullet, and others that he was hanged. As it was, the truth is that May 3 is when Malverde is celebrated.

As with other figures, especially those related to divinity or heroes, it is not known what happened to Malverde’s body, which contributes to cast doubt on its real existence. However, he is without a doubt one of the most relevant saints in drug culture.

What miracles does Malverde, the saint of drug traffickers

It is claimed that shortly before he died he performed his first miracle: he granted a farmer the return of his cows and bulls. In this way, the figure of him as a saint would begin to spread. As the years passed, other people claimed to have seen his requests to the holy bandit fulfilled.

If we add to this that popular belief places Jesús Malverde as a bandit, it is not surprising that he began to be revered, especially by those who engage in illegal activities. It reached even greater popularity when it became known that organized crime leaders such as El Chapo Guzmán and many others entrust themselves to him.

It is believed that the miracles that Malverde performs are linked to protectionsince most of the stories agree that he has saved those who ask him from death, likewise, requests are made for sick children, missing people and more.