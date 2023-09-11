The latest production of Adam Sandler‘You are not invited to my Bat Mitzvah!’, occupied first place for almost two weeks in the most watched films in Netflix. The film caused a great sensation among all users of the platform. However, that reign came to an end, since, now, she is a horror movie which occupies such a privileged position, which is why it also surpasses the film by the famous K-pop group, BTS, which hit streaming on September 10.

Do you want to know which feature film reigns supreme on Netflix today? Don’t miss the following note, as we will tell you all the details so that you can also see it.

What movie leads the Top 10 most popular on Netflix Peru?

The film located at the top of the Netflix Top 10 is ‘Scream 5’a slasher that premiered in movie theaters in 2022 and joined the streaming giant’s lineup. September 1, 2023. This horror film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and is also the first in the ‘Scream’ saga that is not under the direction of Wes Craven, after his death in 2015.

‘Scream 5’ brought back, after 11 years, the serial killer ‘Ghostface’. Photo: Paramount Pictures

It is worth mentioning that ‘Scream: scream’, which is also how it is known, is the fifth sequel in a saga that currently has six installments. ‘Scream VI’ is the last of his films that was released in March 2023.

What is Scream about?

“Twenty-five years after those brutal murders took place in the town of Woodsboro, California, and shocked its inhabitants, a new killer has returned. Using the same face as Ghostface, the new attacker is going to begin attacking a group of teenagers to uncover secrets from the town’s deadly past,” says the official synopsis of ‘Scream 5’.

What is the cast of ‘Scream 5’?

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

David Arquette as Dwight “Dewey” Riley

Melissa Barrera as Samantha “Sam” Carpenter

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Mikey Madison as Amber Freeman

Jack Quaid as Richie Kirsch

Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin.

