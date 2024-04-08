What is the most unsafe city in the United States, according to artificial intelligence?

“The most unsafe city in the United States may vary depending on the criteria used to measure security, such as the rate of violent crimes, organized crime, public perception of security, among other factors”, meaning that technology does not have a resounding answer in this regard. Although it did give a list of some unsafe metropolises.
Based on historical data, Taking crime and violence into account, the most unsafe cities are:
- Detroit, Michigan.
- Baltimore, Maryland.
- Memphis, Tennessee.
- St. Louis, Missouri.
- Oakland, California.
However, artificial intelligence emphasized that it must be taken into account that Security is a complex and multifaceted issueand that conditions may change over time due to a variety of economic, social and political factors.
He also recalled that statistics can vary depending on the source and the time period analyzed, so it is crucial to verify and contextualize information on the security of any particular city.