One of the most important elements for a city to provide true quality of life is security. Knowing that the chances of being robbed of our belongings and even of someone putting our lives at risk are low. In that sense, every year various organizations take on the task of evaluate the crime rate of the entire United States. But what does ChatGPT artificial intelligence say about it?

The ChatGPT artificial intelligence, created by the company OpenAI, has impressed due to its ability to answer all types of questions, and even make a prediction for the future. Considering the enormous database to which you have access, on this occasion, we ask you which should be considered the most unsafe city in the United States. And this is what he answered us.

“The most unsafe city in the United States may vary depending on the criteria used to measure security, such as the rate of violent crimes, organized crime, public perception of security, among other factors”, meaning that technology does not have a resounding answer in this regard. Although it did give a list of some unsafe metropolises.

Based on historical data, Taking crime and violence into account, the most unsafe cities are:

Detroit, Michigan. Baltimore, Maryland. Memphis, Tennessee. St. Louis, Missouri. Oakland, California.

However, artificial intelligence emphasized that it must be taken into account that Security is a complex and multifaceted issueand that conditions may change over time due to a variety of economic, social and political factors.

He also recalled that statistics can vary depending on the source and the time period analyzed, so it is crucial to verify and contextualize information on the security of any particular city.