Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 09:34

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

After All Saints’ Day, Christmas can already be seen on the horizon. The signs are increasing: Mariah Carey is already playing again, sweets are already occupying supermarket shelves and the sale of tickets for the 2023 Christmas Lottery is accelerating. There is only a month and a half left until the long-awaited December 22, when the most anticipated and followed draw of the year takes place. So don’t wait too long to buy the tenth.

It is one of the unavoidable events of each year. In fact, it has never stopped being celebrated in more than 200 years of history. It is a tradition that is proof of any historical setback, so next December it will now be 211 years in a row without interruption since its first edition, which was organized in 1812 in Cádiz.

It will, therefore, be one more year that will increase the chances of winning one of the prizes to those who are more or less fortunate. There are, as in every edition, millions of euros in prizes that you can opt for if luck smiles. There is none like Gordo, the protagonist of the Christmas Lottery, who distributes 4 million euros to the series and 400,000 to tenths. Furthermore, the second is endowed with 1,250,000 euros and 125,000 respectively. And the third, with 500,000 euros and 50,000.

Those are the main three, but there are also two fourth prizes and eight fifth prizes, in addition to the five-figure stones and the approximations. The minor prize, the last consolation, is reimbursement. That is, the money played is recovered, for which you must have a tenth that shares the last figure of the Christmas Lottery Jackpot.

Gordo’s most repeated endings



So getting one or some of the figures of that number right is not a minor issue either. In the entire history of the draw, Gordo’s entire number has only been repeated twice: 15640 and 20297. The number that has been repeated the most times as a refund has been 5, on more than 30 occasions, followed very closely for 4 and 6. Next up are 8 and 0, which actually came out last year in 05490.

In terms of double-digit finishes, the lead is more balanced. Number 85, which has been the lucky one seven times, leads the table followed by number 57, with six. The 75 and 64 have appeared in El Gordo on five occasions. And they have repeated 95, 58 and 40 four times. On the other hand, there are 15 couples in which Gordo has never finished. Specifically, they are the following: 09, 10, 21, 25, 31, 34, 41, 42, 43, 51, 54, 59, 67, 78 and 82.