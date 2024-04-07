With more than 300,000,000 total inhabitants throughout the country, USA It is the region with the most citizens on the continent, among whom are natives and a wide variety of immigrants from around the world. According artificial intelligence, The most populated city is New Yorka tourist destination for millions of visitors every year.

Located in the northeast of the country in the state of the same name, The Big Apple is famous globally for its different attractions, such as the Statue of Liberty, Wall Street, Times Square and modernity, which creates a unique setting among large cities. However, these are not the only characteristics that give it a distinctive tone over other regions.

The Statue of Liberty, donated by the French Republic 138 years ago, is one of the city's unmistakable symbols. Photo:iStock Share

When consulting with ChatGPT, Open AI's artificial intelligence tool highlighted that the city of NY It has an estimated population of more than 8,000,000 of people and more than 19,000,000 in the metropolitan area. This implies that it has 6,000,000 more people than Los Angeles, the second most populated city in the country.

In that sense, AI highlights the cultural diversity by which the site is characterized, with citizens from different parts of the world who made the city their home. For its part, Gemini, Google's AI, points out that More than 800 languages ​​are spoken in the regionin which different cultures and traditions come together.

Likewise, the Google tool indicates that New York is the most important city in the United States and one of the most important cities in the world, established as a global center of finance, commerce, media, art, fashion and more.

What are the most populated cities in the United States?

Far from the number of inhabitants that New York has, Other cities in the country have a high number of inhabitants compared to regions around the world. The following list includes the five most populated cities in the United States, according to artificial intelligence: