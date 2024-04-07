Located in the northeast of the country in the state of the same name, The Big Apple is famous globally for its different attractions, such as the Statue of Liberty, Wall Street, Times Square and modernity, which creates a unique setting among large cities. However, these are not the only characteristics that give it a distinctive tone over other regions.
In that sense, AI highlights the cultural diversity by which the site is characterized, with citizens from different parts of the world who made the city their home. For its part, Gemini, Google's AI, points out that More than 800 languages are spoken in the regionin which different cultures and traditions come together.
Likewise, the Google tool indicates that New York is the most important city in the United States and one of the most important cities in the world, established as a global center of finance, commerce, media, art, fashion and more.
What are the most populated cities in the United States?
Far from the number of inhabitants that New York has, Other cities in the country have a high number of inhabitants compared to regions around the world. The following list includes the five most populated cities in the United States, according to artificial intelligence:
- Los Angeles California: has a population of more than 3,900,000 inhabitants in the city and more than 13,000,000 in the metropolitan area, along with a huge entertainment industry, beautiful beaches and cultural diversity
- Chicago, Illinois: with a population of more than 2,700,000 inhabitants in the city and more than 9,500,000 in the metropolitan area, it is an important cultural, financial and commercial center
- Houston Texas: it has a population of more than 2,300,000 inhabitants in the city and more than 7,000,000 in the metropolitan area, and is known for being an energy center, with a strong presence of industries
- Phoenix, Arizona: with a population of more than 1,700,000 inhabitants in the city and more than 4,800,000 in the metropolitan area, it is one of the fastest growing cities in the country
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: has a population of more than 1,500,000 inhabitants in the city and more than 6,000,000 in the metropolitan area, and is known for its historical importance to the American nation
