Did you know that over 200 million people around the world play sports? Even though there are thousands and thousands of different sports out there, the majority of people stick to certain games. The most popular sports in the world are football, basketball, and cricket.

It is called the world’s game for a reason. In virtually every country, football is the number 1 sport. Players earn millions of dollars and play in front of stadiums packed full of screaming fans. The football world cup may be the best sporting event the planet has ever witnessed!

2. Basketball

Who doesn’t love the NBA? Basketball players are more than just giants; they show incredible speed, agility, and technical prowess out on the court. Thanks to the export of American culture and figures like Michael Jordan, it is no surprise that basketball is so popular.

3. Cricket

We bet you didn’t expect cricket to come in at number 3. Cricket is only popular in England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and India. The rest of the world has barely heard of this sport. However, India happens to have 1 billion people, and virtually all of them are obsessed with cricket.

So there you have it: the top sports in the world are football, basketball, and cricket. Next time trivia night rolls around, you can impress your friends.