According to the criteria of

The study by the University of St. Andrews, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutritioninvestigated How different drinks affect hydration over a four-hour period.

For his part, Professor Ronald Maughan, lead author of the study, explains that Liquids that contain a combination of nutrientssuch as proteins, fats and sugars, They offer longer hydration compared to water alone. According to the study, drinks such as Milk, both skimmed and whole, were shown to be more effective to maintain hydration over time.

Reasons why milk hydrates more than water, according to the study



According to the professional, milk stands out as one of the most hydrating drinks. due to its nutritional composition. Contains a balanced mix of lactose, proteins and fats that help slow down gastric emptying.

This means that the liquid stays in the stomach longerwhich allows for a more gradual release of hydration into the bloodstream. Additionally, it contains sodium, which acts as a water retention agent, reducing the amount of urine produced and helping to maintain fluids in the body.

According to the cited research, oral rehydration solutions, such as Pedialyte or Liquid IV, also excel in terms of hydration. These drinks are formulated with essential electrolytes such as sodium and potassium, which facilitate water retention in the body.

The study ranked 13 common drinks according to their hydration capacityfrom the most effective to the least effective. Among the most hydrating are:

Skimmed milk : offers prolonged hydration due to its protein and electrolyte content.

: offers prolonged hydration due to its protein and electrolyte content. Oral rehydration solutions : designed to replenish fluids and electrolytes.

: designed to replenish fluids and electrolytes. Whole milk : similar to skimmed milk, but with a higher fat content.

: similar to skimmed milk, but with a higher fat content. Orange juice : Despite its sugar content, it can be relatively hydrating.

: Despite its sugar content, it can be relatively hydrating. Sports drink: contains electrolytes, although not always in optimal quantities.

Orange juice may help fight disease. Photo:iStock Share

On the other hand, drinks such as coffee and alcoholalthough they can contribute to hydration in some cases, They tend to have a diuretic effect that can counteract their benefits.. Caffeine in coffee can cause dehydration if consumed in large quantities, while Alcohol, by acting as a diuretic, can promote fluid loss..