One of the easiest ways to make money is through the sale of Mexican coins and bills, especially if you use financial institutions that have the endorsement of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

In this sense, we will immediately tell you what the most expensive Mexican currency that buys he Banorte bank and what are its characteristics so that, if you have it, you can sell it.

First of all, it should be emphasized that in recent years the practice of buying and selling of coins and banknotes through electronic commerce platforms.

It is in this way that e-commerce sites, especially Mercado Libre and Amazonhave been filled with publications where Mexican bills and coins are sold and bought.

Thus, some pieces brought to the Mexican market by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico=) are sold and bought for thousands and thousands of pesos. A clear example of this is the new 50 peso bill with the axolotl printed on it.

However, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has been calling on buyers of Mexican coins and banknotes through electronic commerce platforms, emphasizing that these sites are not regulated.

What is the most expensive currency that Banorte buys and how do I know if I have it?/Photo: Banxico

Therefore, on its numismatics portal, the Mexican central bank has the complete list of banks and financial entities endorsed by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) for the purchase and sale of national coins and banknotes.

It is in this way that, according to the list, one of the financial entities authorized by Banxico to buy and sell Mexican coins and bills is the Banorte bank, and below we will tell you which is the most expensive currency it buys.

In this sense, according to the Banorte Metals table, the The currency that he buys for 36 thousand Mexican pesos is the Centenario (50 gold pesos), a copy that also sells for 46 thousand pesos.

According to the official Banxico website, el Centenario (50 pesos gold), which is purchased by Banorte for 36 thousand pesos, has the following characteristics:

“This piece was minted in 1921 as a regular coin to commemorate the first centenary of the Independence of Mexico. Later in 1931, its minting was suspended and it was not until 1943 that it was minted again due to the growing demand for coins of gold that existed at that time,” says the central bank’s web portal

“On the obverse it presents one of the national shields used in the past, and the reverse symbolizes a Winged Victory, represented in the monument of the Angel of Independence, along with a background of the legendary volcanoes Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatépetl. This piece has a pure gold content of 1.20565 ounces and like all pieces in the Centennial family, has a purity of 0.900”, the website details.

