What is really the most economical car you can buy? It is a question that many people come up with when looking for a new or economical used car. Especially with today’s fuel prices. It is a question to which – as with many questions – there is no unequivocal answer. At the bottom of this page, however, you will find a list of ten of the most economical cars of the moment, both new and used.

For example, there are different studies with different results, and the most economical car for people who only drive in the city may not be the most economical car for highway miles. An extreme example: on the track (at the same pace), a BMW M3 is more fuel efficient than a Toyota Prius, because the M3 is made for this job.

Difference between practice and paper for the most economical car

Why should you look at consumption tests? Every new car is subjected to a standardized consumption test. Initially this was the so-called NEDC test, but for a year now car manufacturers have had to measure consumption according to the more realistic WLTP test.

Just like in real life, someone can be very good at making tests, but in practice nothing at all. The stated consumption of a car manufacturer is therefore a good indication, but in reality the most economical car may be in a different place in the price lists.

The most economical used car, without a doubt

In all studies of older cars, two models emerge: the Volkswagen Lupo 3L and the Audi A2 3L, which have almost the same motor. These are two of the few cars that can only use 3.0 liters of diesel per 100 kilometers in practice. Volkswagen had to move mountains for that: the Lupo 3L weighs 150 kilos less than a regular Lupo, and it weighed nothing.

Before that they used – as early as 1999! – materials such as aluminium, magnesium and special plastics. Even the windows were thinner. Despite disappointing sales results, there are now enough 3Ls for a reasonable price.

So if you want an economical used car, be sure to take a look at the Volkswagen Lupo 3L or the Audi A2 3L. It does not drive for a meter, thanks in part to the lousy robotized gearbox and the car cannot be burned forward.

The Lupo 3L and A2 3L are diesels

But you drive almost for free, because it is the most economical car. The problem with the car is that it is a diesel that is more than twenty years old, and that can become a problem in inner cities. So it may pay to look further for a newer car. That’s why we give you a range of alternatives.

We give you a list of fuel-efficient cars, which have been shown to be economical in several studies. The German spritmonitor.de has been tracking the real-life consumption of a lot of models for some time, sorted by fuel type. The ANWB, together with Natuur & Milieu, also regularly conducted research into the practical consumption of cars.

What is the most fuel-efficient car on petrol?

We make two lists: the most economical new cars on petrol and the most economical second-hand cars, also on petrol. According to the consumption monitor, the most economical new car is the Yaris Cross with a consumption of 4.6 liters of petrol per 100 kilometers. The second-hand Suzuki Celerio achieves the same consumption without hybrid aids – probably because of its low weight.

We deliberately do not put consumption behind it, because we mainly see the lists as a nice guideline. The fact that the Seat Mii, the Skoda Citigo and the Volkswagen Up note just a different consumption according to the list, means that the consumption according to the list is not entirely satisfying. The conclusion is: if you are looking for the most economical car, choose one from this list that suits you well.

The most economical new petrol car

-Toyota Yaris Cross

– Toyota Yaris Hybrid

– Suzuki Swace

– Kia Niro

– Honda Jazz Hybrid

– Citroen C1 / Peugeot 108 / Toyota Aygo

-Toyota Corolla Hybrid

– Toyota CH-R

– Volkswagen Up

– Toyota UX 250h

The most economical second-hand petrol cars

– Suzuki Celerio

-Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

– Toyota Prius

– Nissan Pixo / Suzuki Alto

– Daihatsu Cuore

– Skoda Citigo / Seat Miic

– Toyota Auris Hybrid

– Lexus CT200h

– Smart Roadster

– Honda Civic Hybrid

This entry was originally posted in 2020. We have updated the lists based on the latest data. Some cars have also been taken out of production (Ioniq) or are no longer available (Prius)..