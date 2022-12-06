Querétaro, Querétaro.- Queretaro is a ideal destination to enjoy, alone, with friends or family. The wealth in its nature, the cultural attractions, added value, modernity and history, make the experience of knowing it remain in the memory, but, wait, it is Mexico and our country has a heritage: the gastronomy.

Mealtime in Mexico is of such cultural value that the physiological need becomes a pretext to live a sensory experience that goes from the sight in the beauty of the saucers, its aroma, flavor and texture in each bite.

Therefore, we leave you five courses of the gastronomy of Querétaro, which we consider to be essential for you to you can enjoy the treasures that the entity of central Mexico has to offer you on your trip. Each dish, a story. A trip thanks to the page cardamomo.news.

pacholas

Not to be missed if you go to Querétaro. The most popular typical food of the entity. A mixture of ground beef, with egg, bread and epazote, so it tastes like Mexican food. Once you’ve mixed the elements together, you’ll spread it out to the size of a piece of steak. Before, the shape it was achieved with a metate. Put it on the griddle and enjoy its flavor accompanied by a salad that contains elements such as avocado, corn or also a mashed potato.

Queterans enchiladas

You are not surprised. As well as, surely where you live they have a way of making enchiladas, Querétaro also knows how a tortilla is rolled and dipped. Enchiladas are a typical breakfast, which are bathed in a guajillo chile sauce, with a filling of chicken and are served with carrots and potatoes.

chubby crumbs

The gastronomy of Mexico is based on making the most of food. Imagine the way they were born gorditas de migajas: corn tortillas that are filled with what was left of the pork carnitas and the thickest part of the chicharrón. In order not to feel bad, it is stuffed with lettuce, cheese and tatemada sauce.

barbed tongue

If he loves you, he’ll make you a sticky tongue. Yes, perhaps beef tongue may sound unappealing to those who don’t like it or haven’t tried it. But, this is dedicated to those who know the work involved in preparing, with their time and dedication. A tongue at its point, bacon and a base of white winebecause our kitchen takes the best of the world. Go to Tequisquiapan and tell us.

Queretaro soup

Let’s go to 1917. You are the cook in charge of feeding the members of the congress that is forming the Mexican Constitution of 1917, the Magna Carta that still governs and protects Mexicans. Don’t worry, sure, like that Mexican, you would succeed. Chicken broth, onion, golden tortilla strips, serrano chili and avocado. Similar to Aztec soup.