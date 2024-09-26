In recent years, as you may have noticed, the practice of buying and selling different commemorative coins made of gold has become popular, especially through electronic commerce platforms.

And one of the financial entities that buy and sell commemorative gold coins is the bank Banorte, which buys the Centenario for 58 thousand 160 pesos (50 gold pesos), and sells said copy for 70 thousand 45 pesos.

According to official information from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the Centenario (50 pesos gold) was minted in 1921 as a regular coin to commemorate the first centenary of the Independence of Mexico. Later in 1931, its minting was suspended and it was not until 1943 that it was minted again due to the growing demand for gold coins that existed at that time.

For its part, as indicated by the Mexican central bank, the Centenario (50 pesos gold) on the obverse presents one of the national shields used in the past, and the reverse symbolizes a Winged Victory, represented in the monument of the Angel of Independence, along with a backdrop of the legendary Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatépetl volcanoes. This piece has a pure gold content of 1.20565 ounces and like all pieces in the Centennial family, has a purity of 0.900.

What is the most coveted commemorative coin by Banorte? It pays you $58,160/Photo: Banorte

Authenticity features of Mexican coins

If you want to be sure that a currency you are going to buy is authentic, the Bank of Mexico points out that it must meet the following characteristics:

Touch test

When touching a coin, pay attention to:

+The assembly: in bimetallic coins, the assembly of the perimeter ring is practically perfect, so that to the touch no edge is perceived at its junction with the core or center of the coin.

+The singing. This can be smooth, fluted (series of parallel grooves in the thickness or edge of the coin), discontinuous fluted (combination of parallel grooves and smooth parts) or with a perimeter groove. If it has burrs or other irregularities, it may be a counterfeit coin.

+The texture: a coin must have a smooth texture. If it feels slippery or soapy, it could be a melted coin and, consequently, a counterfeit coin.

visual examination

At first glance you can see:

+The color: the color of a coin is characteristic and unique. This color is due to the fact that in the manufacture of the coin two or more metals are joined by casting (a process known as alloying). The color is fixed when the metals are melted and remains unchanged throughout the life of the coin. Mexican coins do not have any type of coating, nor do they have a metal sheet or overlay paint, therefore, they do not discolor.

+The shine: this is obtained during the minting of the coin and, like the color, is characteristic for each alloy.

+The smoothness; The parts of the coin that do not have engraving must be smooth, uniform and without porosities.

+Wear: coins, when used daily, suffer natural and irregular (uneven) wear. If a coin has regular or homogeneous (even) wear, or has a general lack of sharpness in the engraving, then it may be a counterfeit coin.

+Latent image: allows you to observe an image change when the coin moves to see it from different angles.

+Microtext: it is a very small text, so a magnifying lens is required to read it.

+The latent image and microtext are found on the 20 peso coins of the C1 family. The first coin of this family was the one commemorating the 500 years of the founding of the city and port of Veracruz, which was put into circulation on April 22, 2020.

Comparative exam

If you doubt the authenticity of a coin, you can compare its weight, diameter and thickness with another that you are sure is authentic. Any difference in weight, diameter or thickness may indicate that it is a counterfeit coin.