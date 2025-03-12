In non -western countries, such as India and Chinaastrology has played for centuries an important role in Inform people about their place in the world. However, in recent months has increased its influence in western countries.

¿The reason? It is clear: The population resorts more and more to be guided by the stars through some accounts on social networks. And our horoscope influences our way of being and our behavior in life, both in the short and long term.

In depth

As we all know, the elements of the zodiac signs are water, air, earth and fire. In relation to these four elements, the twelve horoscopes are grouped, very controversial, but that They perfectly represent native and own energies.

Of all of them, There is one that is the most belovedaccording to artificial intelligence: It’s about Libra (People born between September 23 and October 22), whose individuals are characterized among other things by their balance, kindness and sense of justice.

More details

By nature, they are diplomatic and seek harmony in their relationships, avoiding unnecessary conflicts. Their charisma and their ability to socialize, in addition, make them pleasant colleagues, which demonstrates their great popularity in any field of life.

This tool, as if that were not enough, has highlighted two other signs to close the ‘Top-3’: It’s about Leo and Sagittarius. Both They are characterized by their charisma and positive energy, more than determinants to establish good relationships with others.