The Children's Lottery will put the finishing touch to the Christmas season on January 6. The Three Wise Men are not the only ones who distribute gifts that day. The children of San Ildefonso will once again be the protagonists and will distribute 700 million euros in more than 18 million prizes. You can check if you have a winning ticket from the TRUTH search engine.

A draw that allows a second chance for those who were not lucky in the Christmas Lottery or extend the streak of good luck for the most fortunate in the event held on December 22. The largest prize in the Lotería del Niño awards 2,000,000 euros per series and 200,000 euros per tenth, an amount somewhat smaller than the 'Gordo' but rewarding to improve family finances. This prize is followed by one of 750,000 euros for the series and 75,000 for the tenth and another of 250,000 and 25,000 respectively.

Many participants look for a special tenth, whose five digits mark a special date such as the birth of a child or a wedding anniversary. Others only look for a significant number in the termination either due to personal events or personal tastes with that number. The less capricious simply buy a random figure.

Furthermore, between the Christmas raffle and the Children's raffle, in the latter you have a better chance of winning a prize. The probability of winning some money in this event is 38% and 30% of getting a refund. That is why it is necessary to know what is the most repeated ending in the winning number of the El Niño draw, either to trust in your good luck in this event and acquire a ticket that ends in that number or to buy a different one because you believe that being The favorite has less chance of being able to come out.

What is the most awarded finish in the Children's Lottery?



If any of your Lotería del Niño tickets end in 0, you are in luck, since it is the ending that has won the first prize in this draw the most times. A total of 21 times the winning number ended in 0. This figure is followed by 7 and 9 with a total of 14 and 13 times, respectively.

On the other hand, 3 is the ending that has appeared the least, only on three occasions the number ended in this digit. It is followed by 4 and 8, which ended a number four times each. But don't forget that everyone has the same chances of getting out.