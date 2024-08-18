Considering the exchange rate, many Latinos dream of the possibility of earning a salary in dollars because in most cases this would mean that they would have much higher incomes. However, Those who decide to start a new life in the United States are faced with a reality that is a little different.

According to the criteria of

Through social networks Many people share what it has been like to emigrate to the North American country and what challenges they often face, ranging from discrimination to problems obtaining sufficient job opportunities to have a good quality of life.

They express that it is very common for their families and other Latinos who stay in their country of origin to believe that they are earning very well and that, Since these are dollars, they will be able to afford luxuries that would be prohibitive elsewhere.

In that sense, the TikTok channel, @comunidadlatinaenusa, shared a video that made many laugh because showed the reality of earning a salary in dollars.

In the clip of only 14 seconds A person can be seen entering a Louis Vuitton luxury store and show some objects of the brand, such as a pair of tennis models and a bag.

But under the message ““What is a minimum wage in the United States enough for?” What you see below is the reality of migrants. A series of bags from supermarkets such as Dollar Tree and Walmart with items such as cereal and cleaning products.

In addition, It is made clear that purchasing clothing and luxury items is not an option. Instead, you can see a bag with Ross Dress for Less items.

The mistake of Latinos who come to the United States

Millions of people come to the United States looking for the famous American dreamthe opportunity to change their lives and the lives of their families through hard work. However, many make a common mistake.

On the same TikTok channel, @comunidadlatinaenusa, they shared a video in which they point out that Many people waste years of their lives working to build a mansion in their home country. that someone else will probably enjoy.

Therefore, to those who intend to return to their nation one day, they simply recommended build a comfortable house, save up some money and return to enjoy your loved ones.