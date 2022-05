People who belong to the displaced LGBTIQ+ community do not have their human rights guaranteed and in many cases their sexual identity is not respected. Diego Lucero, coordinator of the collective exercise area of ​​the Fray Matías Córdova AC Human Rights Center, spoke on France 24 about the situation of migrants and refugees belonging to this community.

#migrant #LGBTIQ #community #International #Day #Homophobia #France