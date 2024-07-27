Florida is one of the states where the cost of living is highest, so having the opportunity to buy a home in the state is just a dream for many. But Miami-Dade County has an unmissable opportunity to make the home of your dreams if it meets the following requirements.

Through an initiative driven by the county’s Department of Public Housing and Community Development, applicants for Low-income homeowners will have the unique opportunity to buy one of two houses in Miami.

The Dream Homes Lottery beneficiaries will be able to purchase the property at a minimum price and also offering a really low down payment.

In fact, The homes will be available for purchase for just US$394,000. To illustrate just how cheap they are, according to Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, the median value of a home in the county is about $600,000.

The authorities are aware that prices are so high that for many families, especially young ones, having the opportunity to acquire a home in Miami is practically impossible, That is why they promote this type of initiatives.

“We are in a real estate crisis. “The federal government has called Miami-Dade County ground zero for the housing crisis in this country and we must provide an inventory to our residents,” said Rep. Cohen.

In order to participate, it is necessary meet certain requirements:

You must meet a minimum credit score of 580.

Your household income must be at or below 120 percent of the area median income.

You must confirm that you have remained in your employment for at least the last two years.

You must commit to using the home as your primary resident during the 20-year control period.

You will need to be able to make a 3 percent down payment, which is approximately $11,820.

If you meet the requirements, You have until August 7 to apply.The registration process is only available online.

Authorities announced that the selection will be random. and generated by a computer.

The property will be sold at a very low price and with a minimal down payment. Photo:iStock

What are the houses being raffled off in the Miami-Dade lottery like?

The conditions established for the Dream Homes Lottery indicate that The winners will have the opportunity to purchase one of two homes in the county Miami-Dade. These are the characteristics of the properties.

The two available homes are located at 15300 SW 296 Street, in Miami.

Each of them has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.. Although they differ slightly in terms of their dimensions. While one consists of 552 square meters, the other is slightly smaller and has dimensions of 541 square meters.