Russian scientists have developed a strategy to deal with critically in poor health sufferers with COVID-19 with out utilizing a ventilator. The President of the Russian Scientific Society of Immunologists informed about this to journalists, Scientific Director of the Institute of Immunology and Physiology of the Ural Department of the Russian Academy of Sciences Valery Chereshnev…

We’re speaking about inhalation with helium-oxygen mixtures (GCS). Valery Chereshnev spoke about what this technique of treating sufferers with coronavirus an infection is and the way efficient it’s throughout his report “COVID-19 Epidemic: Issues, Options, Prospects.”

When is helium-oxygen mixtures used?

Helium-oxygen mixtures (heliox) have been utilized by physicians because the Twenties-Thirties. Initially, they have been used to deal with the navy, and subsequently details about this technique of remedy was closed. Later, these mixtures started for use to deal with numerous illnesses, together with exacerbation of bronchial bronchial asthma and croup in youngsters, and after the top of World Battle II – throughout surgical operations. Nevertheless, then Heliox was used at room temperature, which led to frequent unwanted side effects and even dying. In consequence, helium-oxygen mixtures left the arsenal of medical doctors for a number of a long time.

New analysis on this technique started within the Seventies and Nineteen Eighties. Heliox started for use not just for obstruction of the higher respiratory tract, croup, bronchiolitis and exacerbation of bronchial bronchial asthma, but in addition to enhance the supply of aerosol medication and within the rehabilitation of sufferers with bronchopulmonary pathologies. Research have proven that helium in a helium-oxygen combination in a ratio of 67% to 33% prevented hypoaeration (i.e. inadequate filling with air) of the alveoli (air sacs) of the lungs and elevated resistance to poisonous doses of anesthetics. Nevertheless, the method was once more not broadly used as a consequence of technical difficulties.

On the identical time, as medical doctors observe, the usage of Heliox permits to cut back the resistance of the airways, guarantee uniform air flow of the higher, center and decrease elements of the lungs, scale back intrathoracic stress, improve tidal quantity, improve the supply of oxygen and its consumption by tissues, stimulate metabolism, and so forth.

How Helium Oxygen Blends Assist Deal with COVID-19?

As we speak, Russia makes use of an revolutionary technique of forming and supplying thermal heliox (t-He / O2) utilizing a particular equipment. In response to Chereshnev, the presence of helium within the combination helps carry oxygen to the alveoli. As well as, helium permits the combination to be heated to 100 levels with out adverse penalties for the physique, which is unattainable within the case of oxygen alone – it might probably trigger a burn. Since SARS-CoV-2 dies at excessive temperatures, specialists recommend inhaling heated GCS utilizing particular units.

Chereshnev notes that inhalations with helium-oxygen mixtures heated to excessive temperatures assist to cut back the severity of the course of coronavirus an infection. In response to the scientific director of the Institute of Immunology and Physiology, out of fifty sufferers with a brand new coronavirus an infection who took half within the examine, just one needed to be related to a ventilator after inhalation with a helium-oxygen combination. “This technique has been examined on the premise of the republican hospital in Komi. We solely had 50 individuals. All of them survived, they have been extreme covid-patients. This expertise gave a constructive outcome, “Chereshnev stated.

