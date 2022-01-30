The Colombian National Team lives a critical moment. Her defeat on Friday against Peru left her in a state of alarm, because she is out of the Qatar World Cup right now and not even in the playoff zone.

(You may be interested in: Confirmed: Luis Díaz arrives at Liverpool)

In addition, the team has gone 6 games without a win, 556 minutes without scoring, fell to sixth place and has to beat Argentina this Tuesday if they want to maintain their hopes of going to Qatar.

To make matters worse, the relationship with the fans broke down on Friday in Barranquilla, where there were insults, whistles and even attacks with objects thrown onto the field, towards DT Reinaldo Rueda. And there is more, James, one of the referents, fought with the fans…

In the midst of this storm, and from Córdoba (Argentina), where the National Team is preparing Tuesday’s game, Reinaldo Rueda decided to send his two captains to the press conference, Falcao Garcia and David Ospinato convey a message of calm to the country.

(Also read: Luis Díaz and the most expensive transfers of Colombian soccer players)

The message to the country

The captains complied, they put their faces. In a calm tone they tried to convey the general message of the National Team: that there are possibilities and that, they say, they will fight until the end.

The presence of Ospina and Falcao at the press conference this Sunday translates as a clear intention to calm things down, in the midst of criticism.

It is not usual for two captains to speak on the same day before a match, but this was the moment, for them, with their speech and ascendancy, to ask for calm, to ask for faith, to ask for support.

These are the two referents and two of the players most loved by the fans. They are, perhaps, the ones that can transmit the most maturity at the moment. Not James, who clashed with fans on Friday by asking them not to whistle at him.

“We always live this, in soccer there are moments of happiness, of sadness, the important thing is that there is a dawn, that there is a chance and we are going to fight until the end,” said Ospina.

“I’m not going to promise something that I don’t know is going to happen, but I do promise that as long as there are possibilities, we’re going to fight until the end. We’re going to give ourselves the opportunities and believe that this is possible,” Falcao said.

For the fans…

Peru won the match 1-0 against the Colombian team, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier. January 28, 2022. Photo: Photo: Miguel Bautista

But the message is not only that Colombia has mathematical options, as both stated. There was more. Both left a message for the fans.

(Also read: Luis Díaz: what number will he wear at Liverpool?)

Falcao was forceful when comparing what happened in Barranquilla with the fans of Peru.

“We don’t want to hear anything, negative messages, but messages that lift the team, that the country is behind. Peru had 300 fans and they cheered all the time. They, despite the fact that we submitted them, took the victory and that was due to part to the support of the fans. We hope that the country boosts us”, said the Tiger.

Ospina accepts the criticism and the whistles; not the assaults. “During the game, disappointment was felt; the people who accompany us can react that way when the results are not positive; it was not good that they threw things because they could hit someone: the whistles are good, one as a player is willing to do that when the results don’t come,” said the goalkeeper.

What the National Team cries out for now is support, a more benevolent atmosphere in the midst of the anguish of being out of the World Cup right now. That is why Ospina assured that the duel of defeat was already done and that the only thing left to do was to face the three remaining games with the conviction of winning.

In addition, it is clear that the country is tormented by the team’s lack of goals. He rolls knows it. That’s why he sent Falcao. Who better than the Tiger to explain what is happening?

“We have great players and the first one that comes in, the goal is going to open,” Radamel said.

(Also read: Colombia, 556 minutes without scoring a goal in the tie…)

The goalkeeper also needed to show his face; not just scorers without a goal. Ospina spoke about the mistake he made against Peru in the losing goal: “These are football things, they happen, it’s about doing things right. We go out on the field to seek the benefit of the National Team and we were not given the things,” he said.

The captains already gave their part. They already told how the team is doing. On Monday, it will be DT Rueda’s turn, who will analyze the moment and the upcoming game.

And then it will be to go from speech to deeds. From goal promises, to goals.

SPORTS

more sports news

-James insults in dressing rooms those who whistled at him: ‘Ungrateful of …’

-Egan Bernal: Beloki and Horrillo, stories of faith for the Colombian idol

-Luis Díaz: from the indigenous team to the powerful Liverpool