This Sunday, the president Gustavo Petro begins an important tour of almost a week in the United States with stops in New York, San Francisco and Washington DC

All eyes, however, will be on his schedule for Thursday. At about noon, the Colombian president will go to the White House for his first bilateral meeting with Joe Bidenits American counterpart.

Although the relationship between the two countries has been one of the closest and most solid in the Western Hemisphere for decades, the coming to power of the leftist leader, as well as his proposals on key issues such as drug trafficking, peace, Venezuela and migration , have raised doubts about the future of the alliance.

To talk about this crucial moment and what is to come this week, EL TIEMPO interviewed the ambassador in Washington, Luis Gilberto Murillo.

Let’s start with the relevance of this trip. Why do you think President Petro’s tour to the US is important and, in particular, his meeting this Thursday with Joe Biden?

I think it is very important because it allows us to move forward on something that we have been working on very carefully: building trust and rapprochement between the two governments within the framework of a relationship that is strategic for both nations. It is also a reflection of the work that we have been developing throughout these months at different levels.

Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian ambassador in Washington.

Technically, politically, with the participation of several secretaries from the most key departments in the US administration, including Secretary Blinken and others. And it is also the natural follow-up to the high-level dialogues that we have just held, where it was possible to establish a solid, technical base of what the relationship will be in this new context, both between Colombia and the United States. This meeting is a milestone, in which one cycle ends but another begins because there are already very clear paths to advance a joint agenda on climate change, energy transition, biodiversity conservation, justice. Obviously, also what is related to efforts to build peace, total peace, including the implementation of the peace agreement, the negotiations with the ELN, the submissions and others such as migration from the perspective of human mobility, with trade, with investment. It is a thick agenda and both presidents are ready to have this dialogue. And not only as heads of state, but also personally.

What do you think is the main message that President Petro brings?

Well, the main message will be given by President Petro, right? What we have been emphasizing is the bases of those issues that are on the agenda and that will be central to the visit.

See also The US Embassy in Moscow asks its citizens to leave Russia "immediately" In the academic world it is said that this bilateral relationship must be modernized and reinvented with new emphasis and the President has made some concrete proposals

Issues where there are many coincidences: environmental and climatic, labor, human rights, our concern for what has to do with the protection of leaders, everything related to the consolidation of democracy. On migration issues there has been a very important collaboration. There are other sections where we have coincidences in terms of principles, values ​​and objectives, but which we are fine-tuning. We work hard on that. Things that have to do with fundamental adjustments to the drug control policy, to the fight against drug trafficking. New horizons are also opening up when it comes to peace efforts. Many of these topics will be touched on in the conversation between the presidents. They will define the emphasis.

Gustavo Petro and Joe Biden. Photo: Private file. TIME.

It is not very common to include congressional leaders in this type of tour. Why was it decided to also bring the presidents of the Chamber and Senate?

Colombia has one of the strongest democracies in the region. And this is demonstrated by the fact that in Colombia the system of checks and balances is working very well, respecting the autonomy of each of these scenarios. So the presence of the president of the Senate (Roy Barreras) and the president of the House (David Racero), who lead the affairs of Congress, is a sign not only of that but of the support that exists for government policies.

Undoubtedly, there are issues that will have to be reviewed. I would think that the two presidents, due to the strategic relationship that the two countries have, will touch on issues of that regional context.

The President will also meet with businessmen and will have academic exchanges. And what it reflects is that there is a government that is very open to the perspectives of the different scenarios of power in Washington. I go back and insist, it reflects the fact that we have a vibrant democracy that is getting stronger every day than where that system of checks and balances works. It seems to me that it is very normal for them to be included in the formation of a delegation because I think it helps a lot in that dialogue. We are organizing some meetings where the representatives of Congress, the speaker of the House and the president of the Senate, are going to exchange with their counterparts here in Washington. And I think it’s important: a dialogue between legislators is good for the vibrant dialogue and exchange that we have today between Colombia and the United States.

Although there are many coincidences between the two governments, there are also aspects where they are not on the same page. Like drug trafficking. In the US, in fact, there is a lot of concern about the increase in illicit crops after the government’s decision to suspend eradication in certain areas of the country. How do you plan to address this issue with both Biden and the leaders of the US Congress?

I have said it on several occasions, there are coincidences between the two governments, but also in the academic world it is said that this bilateral relationship, which has a regional and hemispheric impact, must be modernized, must be reinvented with new emphasis and there President Petro has made some very specific ideas. In what has to do with drug control policy, there is also agreement among academics and politicians that fundamental changes must be made, because the policy, as it has been implemented, has been ineffective in the purpose of substantially hitting cocaine markets and especially in what has to do with the way in which some of these techniques have been applied. The President has stated that we are not going to criminalize peasants who do this activity because they have no other option, but we are going to strongly attack the most decisive links in that chain that have to do with the business owners. And there, obviously, the emphasis will be on interdiction and putting intelligence at the service of it. And I’m sure they’ll talk about these emphasis on drug control policy. They will also touch on, I assume, issues related to peace efforts, issues related to migration, trade issues.

View of the United States Congress (file photo). Photo: Chip Somodevilla. AFP – Archive EL TIEMPO

In the case of Venezuela, both governments are very interested in resolving the crisis, but the approach is not the same. Washington, for example, is opposed to considering lifting sanctions until concrete steps are taken to restore democracy. What will be the government’s approach in the meeting with Biden?

Well, I wouldn’t say they’re not on the same page. I believe that the Colombian government, like many other governments in the region, has been very clear in reaching a fundamental solution to the challenges facing Venezuela. It is a process and a decision of the Venezuelans themselves, but that the region must accompany and there is a shared interest with the United States. Undoubtedly, there are issues that will have to be reviewed. I would think that the two presidents, due to the strategic relationship that the two countries have, will touch on issues of that regional context.

President Petro is one of the most outstanding leaders in the region and I assume that President Biden is interested in hearing his views on the region. That is why we, I have repeated it, are very grateful that you have extended this invitation. Because in the case of Venezuela, as in the case of other regional challenges, it is a key moment and it is also key for Colombia. And I believe that this conversation has to address issues that lead to strengthening the relationship and cooperation between the two countries. And the fact that it is possible to have a common defined framework for addressing these issues, to accompany the exit process to the challenges that Venezuela has, will be one of the issues that will be discussed. And not only that. For example, President Biden has talked a lot about protecting the Amazon, taking a lot from President Petro’s own speech, and there is harmony there.

Finally. Unlike previous governments, that of President Gustavo Petro arouses a little more skepticism in Washington, especially among Republicans. Aren’t you worried that the tour will also produce awkward moments that complicate the relationship?

Not in any way. I believe that what President Petro generates in Washington is a lot of expectation, because he is recognized as an outstanding leader in the region. A very pragmatic leader who has formed a very interesting coalition to govern, who is carrying out reforms, who has a very clear management of his government and its prospects. In addition, he is very curious about how he has advanced a very inclusive agenda in the country. And I would think that in the case of what you mention about the partisan division, it is not so. Note that the bipartisan nature of the dialogue on Colombia and support for Colombia is maintained. I give you an example. Representative McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Relations Committee (Republican), along with Gregory Meeks (Democrat), have been emphatic that they maintain bipartisan support for the country. The session to be held of the Task Force on Colombia, which will become the Advisory Group on Colombia and chaired by Senators Cardin (Democrat) and Hagerty (Republican), is another proof of that. And this is the result of a very careful job that we have been doing in these seven or eight months. President Petro and the delegation accompanying him this week will reaffirm it. So that doesn’t worry me. On the contrary, I think that this is going to be a very good moment for this dialogue to be taken to the highest level.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON