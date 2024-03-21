It is news to no one that his own President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has defined the Reforma group (Mural y el Norte) as a “conservative newspaper adverse to 4T” and there are many morning where the president has done reference to negative posts of said newspaper “attacking the governments of BRUNETTE and his allies.” With this history of animosity, the survey carried out by this newspaper on Tuesday of this week draws attention.

Let's start with the percentage of voting intention, in August 2023 Claudia Sheinbaum he obtained 53 percent in his favor with BRUNETTE; PT and Green, and by March 2024 it rises another 5 percentage points to reach 58 percentage points of voting intention; while the candidate X. Galvéz of the PRIAN remains stuck at the 34 percent line. However, when observing the results of the question that reflects the perception of victory when asked, who do you think is going to win? Claudia reaches 65%, in second place the response of “does not know” obtains 18%, in third place the PRIAN with barely 15% and finally MC with a high risk of losing her registration only obtains 2%.

Now, it is no secret that the president It is seen as a factor that influences electoral preferences, which is why it is interesting to observe how President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is being evaluated in the polls; Reforma asks the question “do you approve or disapprove of the way AMLO is doing his job as president?” In December 2023 the president had 62 percent approval, but by March 2024 he increased 11 percentage points to achieve 73 percent approval. Not bad for a president at the close of his six-year term.

Regarding electoral preferences regarding the votes for the Federal Congress, Morena reaches 46%, the PT and the Green 4% each so that in total the 4T bloc has 56% of voting intention for the votes. legislative at the national level; However, there will be differences since there are different conditions in each state and in their respective districts that they cover. For example, in Sinaloa, speaking about the Senate campaign, the Data Analytics polling house showed 67% of electoral preferences in favor of the Morena formula made up of Imelda Castro and Enrique Inzunza, against the PRIAN formula, far behind with only 25 percent. cent and all the others with 1 or 2 percent.

It is clear that with these numbers there has been talk for a long time that the presidential election is already defined in favor of Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum and MORENA; and it is also clear the enormous advantage that Imelda Castro and Enrique Inzunza have in their aspiration to the Senate, it is the same case of the federal deputies that in another column In March I am going to touch each of the 7 federal districts and the campaign will also be pending state for Mayors and the Local Congress where MORENA also has a wide advantage but I think it is worth waiting for the local campaigns to start on April 15 to observe their development during their 45 days of campaign.

Interesting that a pollster from a medium like Reforma, which has been a strong critic of the president and the 4T, in her survey recognizes such favorable numbers for the president, for Claudia and for MORENA in general, we will be attentive to observe the electoral process once Start all local campaigns now along with the federal one. It is up to citizens to inform us, decide and not miss voting on Sunday, June 2.

