The Culture Committee of the European Parliament approved this Thursday by a large majority (24 votes in favor, 3 against and 4 abstentions) the first law of means of application in the 27 countries of the European Union.

A protocol vote is missing in plenary and it already has the approval of the governments, which approved it by a qualified majority with 25 votes in favor and the vote against Poland and Hungary, precisely the countries most pointed out, with Greece, for the evil state of press freedom.

Reporters Without Borders’ annual reports, especially its global press freedom index, show how some European countries (the aforementioned Hungary, Poland and Greece, but also others such as Italy) are going backwards, especially in the political control of the public media.

70% of the information broadcast by the Italian public giant RAI on radio and television is favorable to the government of the far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The Greek ‘Watergate’ (spying on opponents and journalists by the government) was only published in small independent media, never in the big newspapers or radio and television channels.

Freedom of the press in Europe recedes. In France, important media outlets, such as the magazine Paris Matchthe television network CNews and the diary Journal du Dimanche. After the purchases, the headlines began to inform following a favorable point of view to the extreme right.

The European Commissioner for Values ​​and Transparency, the Czech Vera Jourova, has long warned of a “desperate situation” for press freedom in some countries of the bloc.

Photo: Austin Distel/Unsplash

The recently approved European Law on Freedom of the Media establishes several principles and obligations:

1. The public media must report “impartially”, their directors must be elected “in a transparent, open and non-discriminatory process” and they can only be dismissed before the end of their term due to exceptional events defined above. It is thus that governments do not place their trusted men to direct the public media. The first thing Meloni did when he came to power in Italy was to put two men from his party to control the editorial line of RAI.

2. The public advertising it must be distributed according to professional criteria and not to benefit friendly media and punish enemy media. Thus, there will be “transparent, objective, proportionate and non-discriminatory criteria”.

3. Editorial decisions are the responsibility of publishers, not governments or communication companies.

4. Those who own the media and those who run them should publish their possible political, business or other conflicts of interest.

5. No one may force journalists to reveal their sources nor may they be extracted through espionage or surveillance. Neither can spyware be installed on their phones or computers.

6. The rule provides for the creation of a committee that will monitor whether the 27 EU countries comply with the above. In this committee there will be a representative of each government and it will be controlled by the European Parliament. In addition, the European Commission can always open an infringement procedure against a Member State that does not comply with the regulations, as in any other case of violation of European legislation.

Media owners, grouped in the European Publishers Association, do not like the new rule. They assure that it is “a law against the freedom of the media.” Germany voted in favor but argued that the European Union was taking over powers that should remain national.

The only point of friction that could be modified in a subsequent negotiation between the European Parliament and the governments is the obligation for editors to give editorial freedom to journalists, which could cause online newspapers, for example, conservative, to have journalists far-right those who could not be forced to hold the middle line.

Commissioner Jourova also acknowledged that she does not like to see rich people buying media to influence politics. Large Greek, Italian, and French fortunes buy the media more as a tool for political influence than as an entrepreneurial business.

IDAFE MARTIN PEREZ

FOR THE TIME

BRUSSELS