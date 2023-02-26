FC Barcelona is one of the best-known clubs on the globe and one of the most successful teams in football history. It is a club that has dominated the rest thanks to that characteristic game philosophy.
The Blaugrana team has an endless number of fans all over the world, which makes it be considered one of the biggest teams in the world and thousands of followers have ever sung that: “Visca Barça”, but what is the meaning of this expression? Where does it come from?
This expression has become one of the club’s mottos and it is simply the expression Viva el Barça but said in Catalan. What needs to be clarified is the term “Barça”, since it has not come from the beginnings of the club back in 1899. The first time this term appeared was in 1922 after an article in the Xut newspaper popularized the name of Barça with a great impact, so much so that it has stayed until today.
Some time after this newspaper popularized this way of calling the blaugrana team, it served to better identify the culés and later the motto Visca Barça was created, this expression would not have much meaning but the club’s fans take advantage of the slightest opportunity to sing it .
Today it seems unimaginable that this motto did not exist for the fans of the Catalan club, with the appearance of this motto a large number of titles have also reached the showcases of FC Barcelona.
