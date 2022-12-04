Mexico. – Ángel Jair Quezada Jasso or better known with his stage name, Santa Fe Klan He is a rapper and singer-songwriter who became recognized in 2017, however, it was not until 2019 that he achieved international fame with his musical success of “Debo Entender”.

The melody of “I must understand” that positioned him on the Hip-Hop popularity charts, reaching more than 569,020,333 million views on YouTube, for which the Santa Fe Klan currently has a musical catalog ranging from genders; rap, trap, Latin hip hop, regional Mexican, cumbia, among others.

The 22-year-old artist grew up in a neighborhood in Guanajuato, Mexico where he is from and few know the life he had before fame and success. In recent interviews for show media, the singer has revealed secrets and one of those was that inspired him to call himself artistically as “Santa Fe Klan”then, What is the meaning of the rapper’s stage name?

The Santa Fe Klan pseudonym comes from a reference to his neighborhood that has the same name, for the rapper, professionally and personally That name marked a large part of his life. From what interviews the singer confessed, “When we went down to other neighborhoods to do the rap battles, they knew us as the Clan de la Santa Fe. From there we all gave ourselves that name, but the truth is, I’m the only one who always he kept saying.”

Likewise, he explained that thanks to those moments that he lived when he shared experiences with his “Clan” as inspiration and gratitude, that was how his stage name remained, the rapper pointed out, “Now, suddenly, I They call me the Santa Fe Klan, but the name is from my neighborhood. The ‘klan’ now represents all my fans, my work team, all the producers, all the people who are around me”.

During 2022, Santa Fe Klan was named as “Man of the Year” by the Gq México magazine, in addition to highlighting his recent musical successes such as “Se fue la luz” his most recent single.