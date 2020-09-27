Mumbai: The secret meeting between former state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai has shocked everyone in Maharashtra’s political circles. Discussions over lunch on Saturday afternoon between 1.30 and 3.30 have triggered speculation from new whether old friends will forget all differences and come together to change power?

Sanjay Raut says that this meeting was about the interview of Devendra Fadnavis for the encounter. But the question is that if Sanjay went to meet Fadnavis as a journalist then why was this meeting in a closed room of a hotel?

Sanjay Raut said is there any crime to meet Devendra Fadnavis? Can’t I meet them? You guys make any sense of this meeting, but our meeting was to discuss the interview?

It is also being said from the BJP that no political significance should be taken out of this meeting because this meeting was not meant to discuss politics. Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil said that two politicians can meet with each other. Not every meeting is for politics.

Discussion is also being held because there has been constant uncertainty in the coalition government of Maharashtra. There have always been questions that will this government last five years? These same Sanjay Raut has to come again and again and say that this government is stable and will run for five years. But in the last ten months of this government, there were constant differences between the three parties. Whether it is in the Corona period, it is about the transfer of police officers, there is no picture of the leaders of a party on the poster or the steering of the government car is with the Shiv Sena or with the NCP. Many times, matters had to be resolved between Sharad Pawar and rescue.

Whether it was the Sushant Singh case or the Kangana Ranaut dispute, the Shiv Sena was seen standing alone. The two fellow parties did not defend the Shiv Sena. Even Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray were charged with serious charges in the Sushant case but the NCP Congress leader remained silent.

Due to all these reasons, a group of Shiv Sena leaders has often said that their natural partner is the BJP. At the same time, the Shiv Sena is also afraid that whether Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar can go with Devendra Fadnavis once again? Ajit Pawar nowadays is saying everything without saying anything. His son Parth Pawar is openly supporting the BJP. This indicates that a NCP camp can go with the BJP.

At the same time, Devendra Fadnavis’s name in BJP’s national executive announced yesterday is also a sign that only Devendra Fadnavis will lead the state. Is Devendra not playing politics through this meeting? If the BJP-Shiv Sena comes once again, this time you will have to complete your journey by joining hands for the sake of power.

Sanjay Raut on meeting Devendra Fadnavis – There is no enemy in politics