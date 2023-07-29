Not just high temperatures: the combination with humidity prevents sweat from evaporating and therefore cooling the body. Here are the worrying parameters measured on healthy adults in the laboratory

Every year some records are broken concerning the heat and temperatures extreme and it seems that this will not be the last hot summer. For this reason, scientists are examining various aspects related to heat waves, trying to dissect possible ones 360-degree consequences on the human body and climate adaptability.

Not just high temperatures

Precisely with regard to extreme climates, the question that the researchers of the Pennsylvania State University when the hot becomes really unbearable to carry out normal daily activities even by young and healthy adults?

The answer goes beyond the degrees that the thermometers report, because it concerns a specific combination between temperature and humidity. The wrong combination of high temperature and high humidity becomes dangerous at levels lower than previously believed by scientists. Especially the human body suffers when the air cos saturated with water vapour to prevent the evaporation of water from a sweaty body. If sweat cannot evaporate, the body cannot cool down to maintain a stable body temperature.

The US study

American scientists experimented with heat stress in a controlled environmental chamber in the laboratory Noll of Penn State University. To do this, each participant swallowed one little telemetry pill which monitored deep body temperature. Participants sat in a climate chamber, moving around just enough to simulate the minimal activities of daily living, such as showering, cooking and eating. The researchers slowly increased the chamber temperature or humidity in hundreds of separate experiments and monitored when the subject’s core temperature began to rise. The combination of temperature and humidity at which a person’s core temperature begins to rise steadily is called the critical environmental limit. Below these limits, the body is able to maintain a relatively stable core temperature for long periods of time. Above these limits, the core temperature rises continuously and the risk of heat-related illnesses increases. For example, when the body overheats, the heart has to work harder to pump blood to the skin to dissipate the heat: body fluids are reduced and, in the most extreme case, a heatstroke (potentially lethal problem requiring immediate cooling).