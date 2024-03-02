How much is the maximum I can withdraw at a Banco del Bienestar ATM? It is one of the most frequently asked questions among older adults and people with disabilities who are beneficiaries of the program, since the grandparents received a deposit of 12 thousand pesos for the double payment during the month of February.

The answer is found in the daily withdrawal limit established by the Ministry of Welfare, of 5,500 pesos.

A threshold that seeks to guarantee security and poses challenges for those who wish to access higher amounts.

How to withdraw more than 5,500 pesos?

If this seems too little for your needs, there are so much options to get all your cash in the same bank as in other companies in the same field.

– Makes multiple transactions distributed over different days to reach the desired total.

– Can go to the bank windowwhere beneficiaries can withdraw larger amounts.

Thematic photo: Cuartoscuro / Banco del Bienestar ATM

– Another option is withdraw the maximum from the Welfare bank and then go to another institution bank and withdraw the rest, this process can be repeated the necessary number of times in different companies. Just consider the commission charge for each one.

Schedules

This process is carried out in the Banco del Bienestar branches, from Monday to Friday, during a specific time from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

It is essential to note that, in a gesture that directly benefits users, no commission is applied for withdrawals made by beneficiaries of the Welfare pension at any branch of the bank.

Find your nearest bank

To facilitate the location of Banco del Bienestar branches, an interactive map at the national level is provided at the following link: https://programasparaelbienestar.gob.mx/mapa-banco-del-bienestar-sucursales-retiros/.

To copy the link, right click on your computer and then go to 'Open in reading mode'.

Clicking on each dot reveals the exact postal address, providing a handy tool for those who want to access the bank's services efficiently.