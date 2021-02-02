The Council of Ministers on Tuesday gave the green light to the new maternity pension supplement. This is the first approved change in a series of gradual modifications aimed at reforming the pension system. This measure has the objective of reducing the gender gap in pensions, granting women – and also men in some cases – a supplement in their pension for each biological or adopted child. Here are some questions and answers about the new plugin.

What is the maternity supplement?

The maternity supplement is a supplement that is recognized to new pensioners to compensate for the gaps in contributions that many women suffer after the birth of their children. It was designed by the Government of Mariano Rajoy and entered into force on January 1, 2016. The regulations approved by the PP that have been in force until now recognized this aid only to women who had had – or adopted – two or more children , and its amount was a percentage calculated based on the number of descendants: 5% in the case of two children, 10% for three children and 15% for four children.

Why has the Government modified it?

One of the main reasons for the change is found in a judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which in December 2019 ruled in favor of a Spanish father with two daughters who had applied to Social Security, without success, charge the complement. The ruling of the community court alleged that the aid was discriminatory for men as it was drafted, since article 60.1 of the General Law of Social Security that included its scope established that this supplement would be granted only to women “for their demographic contribution to Social Security ”. After knowing the verdict of the CJEU, the Social Security continued denying the complement to the parents, but several Spanish courts began in favor of the men who presented lawsuits.

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, acknowledged this Tuesday that the supplement had “design” errors, as evidenced by Community Justice in 2019. In addition, he recalled that its modification has been one of the suggestions advanced by the Toledo Pact as a measure to correct the gender gap in pensions.

How much does it have?

The new maternity supplement will no longer be a percentage based on the number of children. From now on it will be a fixed fee of 378 euros per year per descendant, up to a maximum of four children. If it is divided into 14 monthly payments, it amounts to about 27 euros per month per child. The Ministry of Social Security estimates that the modification will increase the average pension by 6% and the minimum by 8% in the case of two children.

Who is recognized?

This supplement is recognized for all women who have one or more children and who receive a pension (retirement, permanent disability and widowhood). With the change approved this Tuesday, mothers with an early voluntary retirement will also be able to access the supplement, which was not included in the previous wording.

The ministry led by Escrivá estimates that the expansion of the supplement from the first child will increase the number of beneficiaries by about 30,000. At the end of 2019, there were some 800,000 pensioners retired as of January 2016 who were collecting this bonus.

Can men access it?

Yes. Regulatory change opens the door for men to also receive the maternity supplement, but in their case the recognition will not be automatic. In other words, the father will have to prove a loss in his career after the birth, if not by default the mother will be recognized. “The new supplement will be granted to the parent who proves a loss in their professional career after the birth of the son or daughter. But if the two parents prove the damage or if neither of them does, the right will be recognized to the mother, thus contributing to the reduction of the gender gap ”, reads a note from the Ministry of Social Security.

According to the calculations of the department headed by Escrivá, based on data related to working lives, 98% of the beneficiaries will be women.

How much is it going to cost the State?

Escrivá advanced this Tuesday that the new complement will have a cost in 2021 of about 700 million euros for the public coffers. Although he has added that this expense will grow over time, since workers with higher contribution bases will also be retiring. In addition, the amount of this supplement will be updated in accordance with the revaluation of the pensions, without counting for the purposes of supplementing the minimum or as a ceiling of the pension.

The Government hopes that this measure will contribute to reducing the gender gap in pensions and plans to eliminate the supplement when it is less than 5%. The Ministry of Social Security recalls that, in the last month, the average monthly pension for men amounted to 1,248.99 euros, while for women it was 824.65 euros. That is, the average gender gap was 30%.