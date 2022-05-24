A popular and dangerous challenge, known as ‘mataleón’, which has gone viral on TikTok, has ended with a 13-year-old minor hospitalized. The events have occurred in a school in the Valencian neighborhood of Patraix during recess time. The boy had to be taken by ambulance to Doctor Peset Hospital after losing consciousness. The minor was in the courtyard of the educational center when his partner attacked him with this violent technique.

What is the ‘mataleón’



The ‘mataleón’ or also called ‘hadaka-jime’ consists of a martial arts technique to subdue the opponent. It is a blood strangulation that the aggressor performs in the neck area and causes a total or partial loss of consciousness. To do this, he is immobilized from behind, encircling his neck with his arms. A practice that if taken to the extreme, putting more pressure on the neck, causes respiratory strangulation and can cause an injury to the trachea.

It is also a technique used by thieves to rob victims by taking advantage of the fact that they are unconscious. In 2021, the National Police arrested the twin brother of the head of the Zaragoza gangster, who used this technique in his attacks. The Police have already warned on numerous occasions of the risks of this method used by the robbers.

According to the information released so far about the event, after the student was strangled without the victim’s consent, the boy fainted until he fell to the ground causing a head injury. The teaching staff of the Valencian school warned the students about the dangers of carrying out this practice that some users record to upload to social networks, but that can cause serious consequences in those who suffer from the ‘mataleón’ technique.