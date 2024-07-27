The pets of the Olympic Games represent what the host country wants to show the world. In the case of Paris 2024, Olympic Phryge seeks to convey a message of freedom.

The 33rd Olympic Games in modern history seek to convey the message that sport can change lives. This mascot represents revolution through sport.

This mascot originates from the traditional small Phrygian caps (bonnet phrygien in French). The name and design were chosen as symbols of freedom and to represent allegorical figures of the French Republic.

Phryge is shaped like the Phrygian cap, a symbol of France, which is also on the coat of arms of Colombia. Phryge has the colours blue, white and red – the shades of the French tricolour flag– and the golden Paris 2024 logo on his chest.

The motto of Olympic Phryge and Paralympic Phryge is “Alone we go faster, but together we go further”and they represent how pets, and people around the world, can make each other better by working together.

A French and world symbol

Phrygian caps are present in the everyday life of the French. They can be seen on the iconic figure of Marianne (an allegorical figure and one of the national symbols of the French Republic) in all the country’s town halls, and on everyday objects such as coins and stamps.

However, Phrygian caps are also an international symbol of freedom, having been worn by freed slaves in Roman times.They appear in different emblems of North and South America, as is the case of Colombia.

