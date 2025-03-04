Losing weight can become up to overwhelm. And it is a process where social stereotypes play a very important role, achieving on certain occasions a physical and psychological wear of the person in question based on Do not see RESULTS IN YOUR BODY in the short term.

Although it is not only a duty, it must be taken into account that external factors such as genetics and inheritance also intervene. Hence, numerous athletes recommend the combination of physical activity with Vitamin supplements that favor weight loss.

In this sense, the Magnesium citrate Help muscle recovery and improve sports performance. In addition, it helps reduce in a bluntness the appetite, check the blood sugar level and relieve Headaches. Of course, it must be borne in mind that excessive consumption can lead to an unwanted laxative effect.

And, in combination with medications, cause others Side effects. In the form of a supplement, dust is usually marketed or in capsules that can be ingest easily, regardless of the context: With water before or after meals.

But this is not the supplement that is having more success at this beginning of 2025. Yes, we talk about Magnesium’s evil, than can be found in certain pharmaciesin the form of capsules, and It has to be consumed under the recommendation of a doctor or nutritionist.

Apparently, is indicated for the followingaccording to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

Increases energy . It helps improve physical performance, since it participates in the contraction and relaxation of the muscle.

. It helps improve physical performance, since it participates in the contraction and relaxation of the muscle. Helps reduce chronic pain . Mainly the one related to fibromyalgia.

. Mainly the one related to fibromyalgia. Relieves anxiety and depression . Participate in many brain functions, influencing nerve transmission, which improves humor.

. Participate in many brain functions, influencing nerve transmission, which improves humor. Prevents stones in the kidneys . It favors the proper functioning of the kidneys and avoids the formation of calcium oxalate crystals.

. It favors the proper functioning of the kidneys and avoids the formation of calcium oxalate crystals. Improves cardiovascular functioning . Promotes the relaxation of blood vessels, which helps lower the high pressure.

. Promotes the relaxation of blood vessels, which helps lower the high pressure. Help in the treatment of osteoporosis. It is a good ally in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis.