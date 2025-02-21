In video games, the “Lore” is never a mere curtain of narrative background: it is an integral part of the game experience, feeding curiosity and the feeling of discovery. Elden Ringdeveloped by Fromsoftware with the collaboration of the writer George Rr Martin, it is a masterpiece in this regard. Its narrative is not explained directly, but arises through fragments of dialogue, descriptions of objects and environmental symbolism. This approach led the players to form online communities to share theories, rebuild history and look for connections between the characters and the devastated land of the game. Collective work has transformed the game into a community experience, in which each personal discovery feeds a global conversation.

An even more organic example is World of Warcraft (Wow). With more than two decades of history, Wow is a living universe that transforms itself through updates and new expansions. Each addition not only enriches the narrative world, but also creates events that players live in the first person. An innovative case is Fortnitewhich has made “Lore” a dynamic element. Live events, such as crossover with Star WarsThey have been shared experiences by millions of players in real time.

From Taylor Swift to Bella Poarch, the power of personal “Lore”

Bella Poarch, a celebrity born in Tiktok, is the perfect example of how the “Lore” can shape a personal narrative. His first viral video -a simple lip synchronization with the song “M to the b“- He did not offer direct information, but generated a huge curiosity about his past. Users analyzed their tattoos, formulated hypothesis about hidden meanings and created theories about her life. Singer Taylor Swift is a teacher in this field: each of her albums It is a chapter that connects with a broader narration, populated with hidden references, symbols and clues that fans are invited To decipher. marketing And the brands are examples of success. McDonald’s knew how to take advantage of this trend with the phenomenon of Grimace’s birthday.

Tiktok users invented grotesque and surreal stories about the character Grimace, turning a promotional campaign into a viral event. This led to a record increase in the sales of the associated confectionery product, demonstrating how even the unofficial tradition can generate concrete commitment and results. Another success case is the movie of Super Mario Bros.which raised billions thanks to its ability to take advantage of the subculture of a very dear franchise. Each scene in the film was splashed with hidden references and tributes that fans could recognize, creating a global conversation on social networks and reinforcing the link with the brand.

The “Lore”, either in movies or video games, is increasingly designed to stimulate interaction. It is no longer enough to tell a story: an ecosystem must be created in which the public is an active participant. In the case of movies, this means pushing viewers to explore beyond the big screen; In the video game, it is about building living and receptive worlds that evolve with the players.

Article published in Wired Italy. Adapted by José Carlos Oliva.