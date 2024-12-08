the lord of the rings It is one of the most successful sagas in the history of both literature and cinema. The history of Middle Earth written by JRR Tolkien and adapted by Peter Jackson swept the world and gave rise to a multitude of spin-off like the trilogy Hobbit or the Prime Video series The rings of power. Now the animated prequel arrives in Spain The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim (2024).

This animated film co-produced between Japan and the United States arrives in movie theaters in Spain this Thursday, December 5, and has in the voice cast with Brian Cox (Succession). This new film about Middle Earth is set more than a century before the original trilogy, so The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim expands the fantasy universe created by JRR Tolkien.

Synopsis and trailer for ‘War of the Rohirrim’

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim this set 183 years before of Frodo Baggins leaving Hobbiton. The animated film tells the fate of the Helm Hammerhand’s House, the legendary king of Rohan: his life becomes complicated after a attack of the ruthless and cunning Wulf, a Dunlending lord who seeks revenge for the death of his father.

The unexpected offensive forces Helm (Brian Cox) and his entire people to resist with all your might in the mighty fortress of Hornburg, which later became known as Helm’s Deep. With Wolf and his forces under siege, the king’s daughter, Héra, is forced to muster the will to lead the resistance against the enemy she desires. annihilate his family.

Dubbing cast of ‘The Rohirrim War’

Brian Cox leads the dubbing cast of The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrimalthough the most fans will hear a familiar voice: the narrator of the entire film is none other than Looking at Otto, who gave life to Eówyn in Peter Jackson’s trilogy. They also have an important role in the film Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino (snowpiercer), Lorraine Ahsbourne (The Bridgertons) and Yazdan Qafouri.

They complete the voice cast of The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Shaun Dooley, Bilal Hasna and Janine Duvitski. The tape is directed by Kenji Kamiyama, and can be seen in movie theaters in Spain starting this Thursday, December 5.





Of course, in this animated film there are also several members of the technical team who They were already in the original trilogy, and in fact all of them can boast of having won in the Oscar Awards by The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The screenwriter Phillipa Boyens, the illustrator Alan Lee (best production design) and Richard Taylor (best costume design and best makeup) return for this prequel.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.