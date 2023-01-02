Borders are usually places of high tension between countries due to migratory, economic and security issues, these areas are usually highly guarded by the authorities of each nation, and a long border can also mean extensive risk, but have you ever wondered , What is the longest border, or country dividing line, in the world?



Also read: Two dead and four injured leave a shooting in central Florida

Well, in the case of the longest border in the world, the aforementioned does not happen, this border is usually very secure, and in some places it is surprising how little guarded it is.

This happens because of the excellent relationship that both countries have, because of their very good economic agreements, because of the free transit that their citizens enjoy and because of optimal security on both sides of the border. We’re talking about the huge border they share United States and Canada, This was revealed by National Geographic.

The dividing line you share Canada, the second largest country in the world; and the United States, the fourth largest country in the world, has 8,891 kilometers, of which 5,061 kilometers are land limits, and 3,830 are water limits.

The aquatic limits are divided into Lake of the Woods and Lake Rainy in the state of Minnesota, Lake Superior and Lake Huron in the state of Michigan, Lake Columbus in Ohio, Lake Ontario in the state of New York and the Salish Sea, near Vancouver.

It is known as the longest undefended border in the world.

From the Canadian side, the border runs from the Yukon to New Brunswick and from the US side, it runs from Alaska to Maine. And along it there are 111 land crossing points.

Almost the entire 8,891 km land border between Canada and the US is marked with a 6-meter-wide strip where no trees are allowed to grow. pic.twitter.com/w1ZFoGkhX4 — scribe (@tuidelescribano) June 5, 2021

To consolidate this extensive border, three treaties were necessary, the first, the Treaty of Paris in 1783, which ended the American War of Independence, which delimited the eastern border.

Jay’s treaty of 1794 along with the London convention of 1818, as well as the Webster-Asburton Treaty of 1942, were also necessary.

Finally, the Oregon treaty made it possible to delimit the Western border, so that, after more than 100 years of disputes, the International Boundary Commission was established to physically demarcate what we know today as the official border.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

More news