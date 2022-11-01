The colon, or what is known as the “large intestine”, plays a vital role in the digestive process, by carrying and excreting waste products from the body.

The colon is not immune from many health disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome, gas and bloating, and it may develop into colon cancer.

In the United States, the American Cancer Society estimates that 100,000 people in the country develop colon cancer each year.

According to the “Health Digest” website, experts from the “Mayo Clinic” recommend a list of 12 foods useful for colon health.

At the forefront of these foods comes beans, even if they are associated in people’s minds with a lot of gas, but they are rich in fiber, and help excrete waste from the body more smoothly, but if they are eaten in a healthy and reasonable quantity.

The second element is yoghurt or yoghurt, because it contains calcium, and it has a positive effect in the prevention of colon cancer, because it contains beneficial bacteria for digestion.

The third food is mackerel, which is rich in beneficial fats, thanks to its omega-3 fatty acid content, and therefore, plays a very beneficial role in the colon.

Doctors also recommend eating brown rice, while a study published in the British Cancer Journal revealed that people who eat whole grains are 35% less likely to develop colon cancer.

The 12 foods list includes both dried fruits that should be eaten in moderation, as they contain a high percentage of sugar, as they provide the body with fiber.

Experts also recommend Kimchi, the traditional food of Koreans; It is similar to “pickle”, because it helps in the recovery of beneficial bacteria in the digestive system.

In the same vein, health experts urge eating chicken breast, oranges, grains such as “chia”, bananas and olive oil, and drinking enough water.

On the other hand, health experts warn against excessive intake of foods such as processed red meat or fried foods and alcohol, because they increase the risk of colon cancer.