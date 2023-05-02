Alfredo Benavides, Also known as ‘Niño Alfredito’, he is one of the most popular comedians in Peru and, as he has always been in front of the screens, he is one of the best-known show business figures in the country. However, what surely many do not What they knew is that their children, the result of their union with María Fernanda Ubierna, have a link with Stefano Tososon of the well-remembered actor Ricky Tosso.

We tell you more about the relationship between the former reality boy and the children of the popular “JB on ATV” comedian.

What is the relationship between the children of Alfredo Benavides and Stefano Tosso?

The children of Alfredo Benavides, ex-figure of “El especial del humor”, are Giacomo, Rafaella and Doménico, who are Stefano Tosso’s half-siblings, since their mother is María Fernanda Ubierna. On social networks, the four young people are always seen at family events, which shows their closeness and very good relationship.

Photo: Maria Fernanda Ubierna/Instagram

Alfredo Benavides and Maria Fernanda Ubierna

The comedian met María Fernanda more than 20 years ago, when she worked in the production of her father’s program, the Argentine director Guillermo Guille. However, when they began their romance, the daughter of the well-remembered Argentine producer already had a son with actor Ricky Tosso, since they had been together from 1987 to 1991, when they had Stefano Tosso.

Alfredo Benavides became a figure very close to Ubierna’s eldest son, since he was with him since he was little. Even the comedian was a great support when his father passed away in 2016.

